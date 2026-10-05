Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has pulled out of the England squad for Tuesday's clash with the Czech Republic with a thigh injury.

A problem with his quadriceps muscle is expected to sideline the 23-year-old for between six and eight weeks.

Scott had impressed on his first start as England thrashed Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

He had felt the problem before kick-off, yet still played 70 minutes in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson before being substituted.

Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa was also left out of the Wembley fixture as a precaution. The 28-year-old returns to the Premier League champions for treatment on an injury of his own.

Next matches ENG UEFA Nations League A 14:45 CZE

Nine matches await Bournemouth between 10 October and 8 November.

Alongside their weekend Premier League commitments, the Cherries face a run of Wednesday or Thursday games for four straight weeks, taking on Sturm Graz, Milan and Sparta Prague in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

England manager Thomas Tuchel had been glowing in his praise of Scott after the Croatia game.

Tuchel said: "A first start, and what a start and what a performance. He handles the ball with great smoothness, and his decision-making is at the highest level."

"He plays with great confidence. He is lively and very confident, not to mention his work rate and his movement off the ball," he added.

"He is a complete player by every measure. He gave us a lot of energy, variety and a high work rate in midfield," he continued.

Scott made his England debut in the 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday, before earning that first start four days later.