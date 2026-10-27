Will Harry Kane return to the Premier League? Ballon d’Or winner breaks silence on Alan Shearer goal record and England future

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Harry Kane has firmly addressed the mounting speculation regarding a potential return to the Premier League as he continues his dominant spell in Germany with Bayern Munich. Fresh from winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, the England captain has outlined exactly where his priorities lie for the remainder of his illustrious career.

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Kane rules out immediate Premier League return

Kane has ruled out an immediate Premier League return, prioritising Champions League success with Bayern Munich and international silverware with England. The 33-year-old left Tottenham Hotspur three years ago on 213 Premier League goals, trailing Alan Shearer's record of 260 by 47 goals.

Fresh from receiving the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday, Kane confirmed he is not focused on chasing Shearer's benchmark, remaining determined to perform at the highest level into his late 30s while targeting top honours abroad and internationally.

Ballon d'Or winner focused on Bayern Munich and England success

Asked whether he intends to return to England to surpass Shearer, Kane said: "Not at the moment, not right now. I’m loving life in Munich.

"Bayern are such a great club. We have an amazing team, a great coach. So yeah, right now that’s where my focus is, and I’m extremely happy, and to be winning awards like this just shows why I made the move in the first place."

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The England captain emphasised that winning a major international trophy remains his top goal alongside European glory, adding: "There’s always ambition, there’s always dreams for new achievements, new things. I still have a lot to achieve in this game - the Champions League, from club level, and to win a major trophy with England, it’s my number one priority for sure.

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"There’s so many great things I want to achieve, and I’ve learned in a career, in life, you don’t really have much of a say. You just have to go with the flow, see where it takes you, believe in what you’re going to do, like I think making the move, and then just go full gas. Right now it’s with Munich, and we’ll see where that takes me."

Trophies in Germany validate move as Kompany recovers

Kane's move to Bavaria has paid rich dividends, yielding two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup, and 156 goals in 159 games. He also revealed speaking with Bayern manager Vincent Kompany on Monday morning, with the coach currently hospitalised due to a viral infection after collapsing in training.

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"He actually phoned me this morning, bright and early at 9am," Kane said. "I was just out of bed, thankfully, so I was able to answer it. He just wanted to wish me all the best, good luck.

"I asked him how he was doing, he said he feels good, he’s on the mend. I know he’s the type of character who just wants to be back with the team already, he wants to be out on the training field with us, on the bench with us. But it’s important that he rests. He’s been going through a bit of a tough time with his health recently, and we can hopefully cover it, and the staff can cover it whilst he’s not there.

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"It will be massive for me to go back to Munich, to see him, all the staff, all my teammates. I’ve spoken about how much it is theirs as well as it is mine, so just to celebrate with them a little bit will be special."

DFB-Pokal clash awaits after London celebrations

After celebrating his award in London with family and friends, Kane caught an early flight back to Munich to rejoin his team-mates ahead of Wednesday's DFB-Pokal tie.

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With Kompany resting, Bayern's staff and squad will navigate the midweek cup fixture before quickly turning their attention to the Bundesliga. A blockbuster Der Klassiker against domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund awaits on Saturday, where Kane and his teammates will look to make another major statement.