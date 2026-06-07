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Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

daniel-levy-tottenham-AI

A new era at Spurs! Levy agrees mammoth sale stake to American firm

Tottenham's ownership structure is set for a significant change after Eight Sports Capital agreed to acquire a 24.99 per cent stake in Enic, the club's parent company. The shares are being sold by Daniel Levy's family trusts, although the deal does not affect the Lewis family's controlling interest in the north London club.

Premier League
Andy Robertson Tottenham GFX

Will Robertson really play more for Spurs than Liverpool?!

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is likely to once again be bust, with some huge names set to make big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionA. Robertson
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-BRENTFORD

Tottenham confirm Robertson signing

Tottenham have completed the signing of veteran left-back Andy Robertson on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool. The Scotland captain will officially move to London this summer, bolstering manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad after a drama-filled pursuit that originally collapsed during the winter transfer window.

TransfersA. Robertson
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May 2026
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
15Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace381112154151-1045
L
D
L
D
L
16Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest381111164851-344
D
L
D
W
W
17Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur381011174857-941
W
L
D
W
W
18West Ham United crestWest Ham United38109194665-1939
W
L
L
L
W
19Burnley crestBurnley38410243875-3722
D
L
D
L
L
More

Apuestas destacadas

Huachipato vs Colo Colo pronóstico: Victoria del Cacique | 07/06/2026
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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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