Harry Kane breaks the magical barrier of 90 goals for England

England are on nine points in Group C of the Nations League. Head coach Thomas Tuchel watched his side beat the Czech Republic 3-0 at Wembley on Tuesday. Harry Kane was on target again in an England shirt and now has 91 international goals.

England had luck on their side for the opener, with Vladimir Coufal unfortunately turning the ball into his own net after 27 minutes. A few minutes before half-time, Morgan Rogers put it on a plate for Kane, who finished from close range.

After the break, Kane kept hunting for goals and was unlucky when a fierce effort crashed off the crossbar and over. Soon after, goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek produced an impressive save to deny Jude Bellingham.

Kane's 91st goal arrived in the 57th minute. England's attacking leader read a corner perfectly and headed home. That broke the Czech side's resistance.

Later on, Tuchel made a few more substitutions and gave Bellingham, among others, a rest. England saw out the one-sided match with ease and added three important points in Group C.

Next up for England in the Nations League is Croatia on 12 November. Their group stage campaign concludes on 15 November with a match against world champions Spain.