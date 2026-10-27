'He's never been the player' - Ex-Man City star Samir Nasri hits out at 'weak' Harry Kane despite historic Ballon d'Or triumph for England captain

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Harry Kane made history on Monday night by becoming the first English player in a quarter-century to secure the Ballon d'Or, but the celebrations have been met with a sharp critique from Samir Nasri. Despite a record-breaking debut season in Germany, the former Manchester City midfielder believes the striker lacks the decisive edge required for the game's ultimate individual honour.

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Record-breaking year ends in Ballon d'Or glory

Kane claimed the prestigious prize at a London ceremony, edging out Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal. The triumph marked the first time an English player had lifted the golden ball in 25 years.

The 33-year-old earned the accolade after a phenomenal individual campaign. He registered 73 goals and eight assists across 65 appearances for club and country. At Bayern Munich, his 61 goals in 51 outings set a new single-season club record, helping the Bavarian giants secure a domestic double.

Despite those staggering numbers, Kane faced heartbreak on the grandest stages. Bayern crashed out of the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, while England suffered the exact same fate against Argentina at the World Cup.

Nasri questions big-game impact

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The former France international expressed disbelief at the final voting results. Speaking on Canal+, Nasri argued that Kane's phenomenal goalscoring figures masked a fundamental flaw when the pressure peaks.

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"Harry Kane, Ballon d'Or... OK, the statistics made the difference," Nasri stated. "He's a fantastic player with so many qualities. But he's never been the player who carried his team somewhere or made his team win in the very big matches. There's often a slight weakness. But he's an extraordinary player."

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When pushed on whether the ceremony's outcome excited him, Nasri bluntly added: "No, that's an understatement!"

However, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry offered a contrasting view while presenting at the London ceremony. "I would always back my fellow Frenchmen but I have to say something about Harry Kane," Henry told DAZN. "I have seen him since the beginning. He had to suffer really hard to achieve what he has achieved. A worthy winner, well done."

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Overcoming the early doubts

Henry's nod to Kane's difficult path highlights a career built on resilience. Unlike many modern elite talents, the England captain was not universally tipped for greatness during his formative years in north London.

Speaking to DAZN after collecting the award, Kane reflected on that uphill battle. "Not many people would have thought it, and maybe even I wouldn't have thought I'd be this far," he admitted. "I had to go through many ups and downs, especially early in my career. I was never the person that people thought was going to be the superstar like some of the guys now.

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"I had to bide my time and work hard, a lot of times it was me against my own mind and I had to come through it, I had to show self-belief, determination. I think that grounded me even when I did make it at the highest level to keep improving and keep getting better."

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Chasing ultimate team glory

Armed with the ultimate individual accolade, Kane will now focus on silencing critics like Nasri. The primary objective remains delivering major European and international trophies. Having fallen painfully short in both the Champions League and World Cup semi-finals last season, the striker faces intense pressure to translate his record-breaking statistics into defining performances on the biggest stages.