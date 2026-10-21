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Harry Kane Ballon d'Or 1:1Getty/GOAL

Harry Kane isn't the world's best footballer - but Bayern Munich and England star is most deserving of the Ballon d'Or in 2026

Despite scoring over 70 goals during the 2025-26 season, the former Tottenham striker's case to win the Golden Ball has not convinced everyone

Tom Maston

  • On Monday, London will host the Ballon d’Or ceremony for the first time, with the great and good from around the footballing world set to descend on the English capital to celebrate the past 12 months of the beautiful game.

    Despite the ever-increasing number of prizes that will be handed out by hosts Thierry Henry and Kate Scott, the eventual recipient of the men’s Golden Ball remains the biggest topic of debate even when there are only two or three deserving candidates. In 2026, however, the conversation around the Ballon d’Or has reached fever pitch due to the sheer number of contenders.

    Convincing arguments could be made for between five and 10 of the players on the 30-man shortlist to go on and claim the most prestigious individual gong in global football, with a whole host of characters having made their case over the course of the 2025-26 season, as well as the subsequent World Cup.

    However, there are also not insignificant holes to pick in the cases for each of the pre-ceremony favourites, making this the most open - and contentious - Ballon d’Or race in decades. Long gone are the days of the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly; every season now starts with a whole bunch of players believing themselves capable of being crowned the best player on the planet.

    And yet that description of the eventual winner is perhaps muddying the waters when it comes to the player who is obviously the most deserving winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Harry Kane.

  • New narrative

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    AFP

    Whether the Ballon d'Or truly rewards the best player in the world, or merely the player who enjoyed the best season, has become a topic for debate

    Back in 2019, when asked to offer his opinion on the Ballon d’Or by GIVEMESPORT, former England striker Gary Lineker played down the award’s importance, citing the oft-repeated argument that individual prizes are ultimately worthless within a team sport.

    However, within his answer, Lineker also pointed out the key difference between what many believe the Ballon d’Or awards, and what its actual purpose has become by analysing Messi’s suitability for the prize in that year.

    “Being voted best player of the year has become ridiculously over-important. It’s just got silly,” Lineker said. “Because the truth is if it’s the best player of each year, he’d (Messi) win it every year… Messi’s performances last season, prior to the very end of the season where I thought Barcelona started to look a bit tired and a bit old, were unbelievable. His numbers were incredible.”

    And therein lies the crux of what the Ballon d’Or has become. Rather than simply selecting the best footballer in the world each year, regardless of their achievements or trophies won, the Golden Ball now tends to go to the elite player who enjoyed the best individual season, and whose performances ideally led to their teams winning silverware.

    Ceremony organisers France Football have made an effort more recently to insist that their magpie-esque judges do not solely base their votes on how many titles a player has won across a season, a habit that eventually led to Jorginho earning a place on the podium in 2021 after he played an important but far from outstanding role in Chelsea winning the Champions League and Italy triumphing at the European Championship. However, there is undoubtedly still a bias towards players who perform in the biggest matches and produce trophy-winning moments on the grandest stages, which could in turn lead to a player other than Kane claiming victory next week.

    There is no doubt, though, that the Bayern Munich striker’s season stood above all others in terms of what he was able to produce as an individual.

  • Superb statistics

    FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - DFB Cup Final 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    Kane's goals fired Bayern to a domestic double in Germany

    Close your eyes and imagine a player who, over the course of a season, scored 73 goals in just 65 appearances for club and country. Thirty-six of those goals, scored at a rate of one every 66 minutes they were on the pitch, fired their club side to the league title. They also netted in every round of the domestic cup competition, scoring 10 times in six games, including a match-winning hat-trick in the final.

    In the Champions League, meanwhile, this player scored 14 times in 13 games, including goals in all five knockout matches that they appeared in as their side reached the semi-finals. And when it came to the World Cup, they captained their country to third place, their best-ever finish on foreign soil, while scoring six goals (a number bettered by just four other players), including game-winners in two knockout rounds.

    Those statistics alone, which of course belong to Kane’s 2025-26 campaign, should be enough to win any argument when it comes to the Ballon d’Or. Only one man - Messi in 2011-12 - has scored more times in a single season during the 21st century than Kane did last term.

    His output in and around the penalty area is second to none right now, and while Kane’s goals didn’t deliver the two biggest trophies of all, they still earned Bayern silverware and ensured both the Bavarians and England remained in contention deep into continental and global tournaments, respectively.

  • All-round asset

    Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    Kane's willingness to drop deep has brought the best out his club and international team-mates

    That is not to say, however, that Kane is merely a goal-scorer who waits in the box for his team-mates to provide him with simple chances. Kane is an elite finisher, a scorer of stunning goals, and yet even that description does him a disservice as a footballer.

    Kane’s all-round game is what marks him out as the outstanding No.9 of his generation, with his willingness to drop deep and make a positive impact on attacks via his passing and movement almost unique amongst his peers at the very top of the game.

    His tally of just eight assists over the course of last season doesn’t justify the creative force that Kane has become since entering his 30s. For Bayern alone, he created 26 ‘big chances’ across all competitions, and perhaps if his team-mates were as lethal in front of goal as the England skipper, then he would have been near the top of Europe’s assist charts too.

    Regardless, Kane’s ability to open up the space for others is key to the way that both Vincent Kompany and Thomas Tuchel look to play, and it is no surprise that the widemen and box-crashing midfielders for both Bayern and England have thrived while playing alongside the 33-year-old former Tottenham favourite.

  • Wide open race

    England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
    Getty Images Sport

    Messi's World Cup heroics catapulted him back into the Ballon d'Or conversation

    But despite all of that, there is a growing feeling that Kane won’t get his hands on the Ballon d’Or that his season-long form deserved. That’s partly a result of the race being so open, and the vote likely being split in ways that we’ve rarely seen in past years.

    Judges who still believe the Ballon d’Or should reward the ‘best footballer in the world’ may well give the nod to Lamine Yamal, even if he failed to deliver the goods from an individual perspective during Spain’s triumphant World Cup, or Kylian Mbappe, who scored almost 60 goals for Real Madrid and France, winning the World Cup Golden Boot in the process, but still shouldered plenty of blame for his teams’ failure to win any silverware.

    Messi’s own heroics during the summer in North America have, meanwhile, even led to suggestions that he remains the top player on the planet, though question marks remain over how seriously his MLS achievements should be taken given the level of competition.

    Then there will be judges who favour Champions League performances, and thus may give the nod to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for his brilliant displays in the knockout rounds for Paris Saint-Germain, even though his Ligue 1 performances rarely hit the same level. There will be some who consider the World Cup above all else, too, meaning Player of the Tournament Rodri finds himself in the mix despite a middling campaign at Manchester City.

    Factor in that there will be some who believe Michael Olise’s elevation to one of the game’s elite all-round attackers is more deserving of their vote than Kane, and there is a risk that those who back a member of Bayern’s front three to win could split the vote and leave the path clear for one of those aforementioned to claim the Ballon d’Or instead.

  • Quiet campaign

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    Kane hasn't enjoyed the same public backing from Bayern as Yamal and Mbappe have had from their clubs

    Kane’s case hasn’t been helped by the extremely loud PR war that has surrounded the voting process. Barcelona and Real Madrid, in particular, have been busy campaigning for Yamal and Mbappe, respectively, while both individuals have been keen to state their own cases whenever given the opportunity.

    Add in the push from Messi’s Argentina team-mates for him to claim a ninth Golden Ball, as well as infrequent calls from those around PSG for Kvaratskhelia or one of their other Champions League winners to pick up the prize, and Kane’s case hasn’t been publicly made to anywhere near the same level.

    “I don’t have this Ballon d’Or in my mind every day,” said Bayern boss Kompany when asked whether Kane or Olise should win last week, thus perfectly illustrating the point. “I hope a Bayern player wins, but of course, it’s more important to me that we win titles with Bayern.”

    Kane, too, has done little to help his own cause away from the pitch when compared to some of his rivals. His most eye-catching quotes on the matter - if you can call them that - came during a September interview with Marca, when he said: "I've never liked to talk about myself too much. The only thing I would say is that last season was incredible, on a personal level and as a team. It was, by far, the best season of my life."

    “It's true that to finish on 73 goals, the second-highest tally in history, speaks for itself," he added. "I'm extremely proud of that. I can only thank my team-mates and everyone who has helped me to make that possible."

  • Unappreciated icon

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    Some of Kane's detractors will never accept his status among the world's elite superstars

    Kane’s humility is perhaps one of the reasons why he hasn’t transcended into the same level of commercial behemoth as some of his rivals for the award. It’s difficult for anyone to enter the same stratosphere as Mbappe, Messi, Erling Haaland or - latterly - Yamal when it comes to advertising deals and branding, but Kane is already behind Jude Bellingham from an English point of view, and is quickly disappearing into Olise’s growing slipstream at Bayern as a marketable presence.

    He will also be penalised by those who believe scoring goals in the Bundesliga is not equal to producing in the Premier League or La Liga, as well as those who point out that 19 of his efforts came from the penalty spot. There is also a (probably deserved) anti-England bias that exists around the world when it comes to football, and so for all he has produced on the pitch over the past 12 months or so, there are those who will never appreciate Kane for what he truly is.

    All Kane can do to persuade his detractors otherwise is score goals, and he did so by the truckload during the past season. There are plenty of footballers whose talents would make them worthy Ballon d’Or winners, and Kane has proven that he is absolutely amongst that group.

    Whether enough of the award’s voters agree, we’ll find out on Monday. If Kane doesn’t walk away with the prize he so thoroughly deserves in his home city, questions will need to be asked as to what more he could have done.