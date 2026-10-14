Former Kaizer Chiefs star Aden McCarthy secures historic first UEFA Champions League win with Sabah FK

The rise of Aden McCarthy continues to gather pace as the South African defender played every minute of Sabah FK's historic 2-0 victory over Slavia. Following a daunting 4-0 introduction to the competition against Manchester United, the Azerbaijan champions showed immense character to bounce back on their own turf and secure three vital points.

For McCarthy, this performance served as further evidence of his rapid adaptation to the highest level of European football. The victory represents a massive milestone for Sabah, who had to navigate four gruelling qualifying rounds just to earn their place in the tournament's league phase.

McCarthy was involved in two of those crucial qualifying matches, helping the club bridge the gap between hopeful contenders and legitimate participants in Europe's premier club competition.

Since the official start of the continental campaign, the former Naturena star has become a non-negotiable selection for manager Valdas Dambrauskas. The coach has placed immense trust in the young defender, and he has been rewarded with a series of consistent displays that have solidified Sabah's defensive unit against top-tier opposition.

McCarthy’s personal statistics since joining the club have been nothing short of remarkable for a player of his age. In ten appearances across all competitions, McCarthy has helped his team record an impressive seven clean sheets. This defensive efficiency has been the bedrock of Sabah's domestic and European success so far.

The South African's ability to read the game and handle physical attackers has quickly made him a fan favourite among the local supporters.

His transition from the Kaizer Chiefs youth structures to the Champions League stage serves as a blueprint for other aspiring South African talents. Many young players struggle to adapt to the tactical demands of European football, yet McCarthy has transitioned seamlessly into Dambrauskas' tactical setup without looking back or showing signs of intimidation.

As the competition progresses, Sabah will look to build on this momentum and potentially challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.



