A season of European glory and a world title has handed Fabián Ruiz a fresh challenge off the pitch. He has made the shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, hoping to better the twenty-fourth place he managed last year.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Spain midfielder was superb throughout the campaign. He helped his club lift the Champions League, then carried that form into international duty and played his part in a World Cup triumph. Given his haul of trophies, a place among the world's best 30 players feels only logical.

Speaking to French newspaper "L'Équipe" in comments relayed by "Foot Mercato", Ruiz voiced his delight at making the list, insisting that a place in the top thirty alone is a huge honour.

Ruiz said: "Being among the list of thirty is a great honour for me. I hope the members of the Ballon d'Or jury vote for the most deserving player, because simply being among the candidates is an honour in itself."

He added: "I am grateful for their trust in me and for being on this list. For a footballer, I believe the Ballon d'Or is a wonderful and important award, and I hope to achieve the best possible position this year."









His medal collection speaks for itself, yet the Spaniard refused to talk down his rivals. He pointed to a number of players who hit exceptional individual heights across the season.

He explained: "In terms of titles, I don't think anyone performed better than me, but on an individual level, there were wonderful players who delivered excellent seasons. We no longer have any doubt about their level."

Ruiz continued: "It is good that Europe has players of such a high level, and that there are many candidates to win this award. And being one of them is a great honour and a huge source of pride for me."









What about those three months he spent sidelined during the season, and the dent they might leave in his Ballon d'Or hopes? Ruiz reckons his presence at the sharp end of the campaign counts for far more.

He said: "In the decisive moments of the season, I was fortunately present on the pitch, and I played an important role with Paris Saint-Germain and the national team. Therefore, I don't think my absence will affect the Ballon d'Or selection."

A year of major silverware could yet propel him up the Ballon d'Or standings. Twenty-fourth was as high as he climbed in the 2025 edition, in a field packed with the elite of world football.