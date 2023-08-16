Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Cassius Mailula releases emotional farewell letter as he's spotted training with Toronto FC

Former Mamelodi Sundown forward Cassius Mailula has sent a heartwarming message to the Brazilians, reflecting on his time at Chloorkop.

Mailula just spent a season in the PSL

He has now joined Toronto FC

He sends a message to Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old left the Brazilians after just one season of playing Premier Soccer League football and was confirmed as a Toronto FC player in July.

He left Sundowns after nine years at the club, starting as an academy player before graduating to their reserve side.

He was eventually promoted to the senior team last season and became an instant hit by being a PSL Golden Boot contender as well as breaking into the Bafana Bafana fold.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Sundowns, I want to take this opportunity to thank the president and chairman for taking care of me for a whole nine years at Sundowns,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. To all the Mamelodi Sundowns academy coaches, thank you for helping me. And guiding me throughout my time at the academy.

“You mean so much to me because I wouldn’t be where I am today without you guys. Thank you so much, coach Rhulani [Mokwena], for giving me the opportunity to play for Mamelodi Sundowns first team and for making my dream come true to play with my role model, Themba Zwane [Shikabala].

“And for even helping me to go play overseas, though I know it was a difficult decision to take.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mailula goes on to describe his former Masandawana teammates as “great human beings.”

“To my teammates and technical team, I really appreciate all the support you’ve given me to be myself and showcase my talent.

“You’re great human beings, and I will miss you guys a lot. I will miss mostly the changing room. Sundowns, you will always be in my heart wherever I go. Just know I will be supporting you guys.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being initially linked with a move to France, reportedly to join AS Monaco, going to the MLS is still a big breakthrough for Mailula.

His Toronto FC are in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer and that presents him with an opportunity to rub shoulders with Argentina's 2022 Fifa World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi who is at Inter Miami.

Mokwena regards Mailula's move to Canada as a stepping stone to play in Europe.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? The former Sundowns star could make his Toronto debut against Montreal on Monday.