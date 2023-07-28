Mailula: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star's Messi dream edges closer as Toronto FC announce his signing

Major Soccer League side Toronto FC has confirmed ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula as their new player.

Mailula spent just a season in the PSL

He has now moved abroad

Toronto FC confirmed him as their new player

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks of speculation, Mailula's next destination is now known. He joins Eastern Conference side Toronto FC on a three-year deal with an option to extend for another season.

It is a dream come true for the 22-year-old who recently expressed his wish to play against Lionel Messi who is with Inter Miami.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are very excited to welcome Cassius to our club and the city," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.

"He is a player that will bring a different dimension to our play on the pitch with his versatility, dynamic movement, and finishing ability with both feet. He will also provide us with a new young profile off the pitch, with his humility, grit, and ambition to reach the highest levels possible. We look forward to working with Cassius and are happy to have him in the TFC family."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula is now the fifth South African player currently playing their trade in the MLS. Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United, St Louis City midfielder Njabulo Blom, Katlego Ntsabeleng of FC Dallas and Olwethu Makhanya who recently joined Philadelphia Union.

There are also other former PSL footballers in the MLS in ex-Free State Stars defender Jonathan Mensah of San Jose Earthquakes who has over 70 caps for Ghana.

New Zealander and ex-SuperSport United defender Michael Boxall is Hlongwane's teammates at Minnesota United.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? The Bafana Bafana star is yet to complete his medicals and is also yet to acquire an American work visa.

He is also waiting to be issued with an International Transfer Certificate.