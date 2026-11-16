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Declan Rice confirmed that his England team-mates knew they would beat Spain in their final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League.

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England topped their UEFA Nations League group and ended Spain's remarkable 43-match unbeaten run with a thrilling 3-2 win in Madrid.

The Metro newspaper carried the words of Declan Rice, who hailed his team-mates and insisted he always knew England would see off the 2026 World Cup holders.

Rice told ITV: "We knew we were going to beat them. The manager Tuchel's message after the Croatia match was very positive."

He added: "The first ten minutes were perhaps the best we have ever produced. There was relentless pressure, and we could have scored two or three goals."

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He continued: "Had we not gone down to ten men, we would have kept more of the ball, we started to see their players push up to press, bigger spaces opened up in front of us, and we would have been able to give our attacking players the chance to shine, just as they did during the second half."

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He noted: "To play with ten men for half an hour and win 3-2 against this team is an enormous thing. It is a huge victory, and all credit to everyone who contributed to it."

Rice went on to say: "When they scored their second goal, I perhaps thought the match was heading towards a different result, given the amount of pressure they were putting on us, but we showed that resilience."

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He pointed out: "We kept giving everything we had, and we did anything for this badge, for this team, for our players and the manager."

The Sport newspaper, meanwhile, ran the reaction of England captain Harry Kane after the Three Lions' win.

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Kane admitted Spain can go toe to toe with any side in the world for sheer quality.

The Bayern Munich star said: "It is good for us to play these matches against the best teams and test our level."

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He added: "Before the red card, we were the dominant and more effective side, but everything changed after that, and we had to focus on holding out until the end."