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Mohamed Mansi
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England star makes a bold statement: we knew we would overcome Spain

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Declan Rice confirmed that his England team-mates knew they would beat Spain in their final group-stage match in the UEFA Nations League.

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England topped their UEFA Nations League group and ended Spain's remarkable 43-match unbeaten run with a thrilling 3-2 win in Madrid.

The Metro newspaper carried the words of Declan Rice, who hailed his team-mates and insisted he always knew England would see off the 2026 World Cup holders.

Rice told ITV: "We knew we were going to beat them. The manager Tuchel's message after the Croatia match was very positive."

He added: "The first ten minutes were perhaps the best we have ever produced. There was relentless pressure, and we could have scored two or three goals."

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He continued: "Had we not gone down to ten men, we would have kept more of the ball, we started to see their players push up to press, bigger spaces opened up in front of us, and we would have been able to give our attacking players the chance to shine, just as they did during the second half."

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He noted: "To play with ten men for half an hour and win 3-2 against this team is an enormous thing. It is a huge victory, and all credit to everyone who contributed to it."

Rice went on to say: "When they scored their second goal, I perhaps thought the match was heading towards a different result, given the amount of pressure they were putting on us, but we showed that resilience."

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He pointed out: "We kept giving everything we had, and we did anything for this badge, for this team, for our players and the manager."

The Sport newspaper, meanwhile, ran the reaction of England captain Harry Kane after the Three Lions' win.

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Kane admitted Spain can go toe to toe with any side in the world for sheer quality.

The Bayern Munich star said: "It is good for us to play these matches against the best teams and test our level."

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He added: "Before the red card, we were the dominant and more effective side, but everything changed after that, and we had to focus on holding out until the end."

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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