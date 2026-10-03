England make a crushing impression: 'They have done far too little at the World Cup'

England ran riot on Saturday evening in the Nations League with a 0-7 win over Croatia, who had never before lost by such a heavy margin. Ziggo Sport analyst Danny Blind is impressed in particular by England's attacking qualities.

"It is unbelievable," Blind says of the humiliated Croatia. "You can of course see that the team are in decline. They have had an unbelievably good generation. Mandzukic and Rakitic, Modric is nearing the end of course, Perisic."

"It is all understandable, it is a relatively small football country. They have a new coach in Slaven Bilic, so it is painful when you take over and get such a hiding from a team that especially up front have tremendous quality."

"And all those players who have that quality all scored as well and made the difference. It is not only Kane, but also Bellingham, Rogers who came on and scored, Saka who scores, Gordon who is in the mood."

"I just realised how disappointing it is that they did nothing but defend against Argentina." In the semi-final of the last World Cup, England took the lead, after which they parked the bus and came unstuck (1-2).

"When you have such top players up front..." Blind continues. "They made far too little use of that then. But they are now, and Kane remains a phenomenon of course. Four goals in three matches." Kane had already scored once against both the Czech Republic and world champions Spain during this international period.

"But England are also good to watch. They are also doing well at their clubs. Gordon at FC Barcelona," Blind says by way of example. "Good to watch." England, who have six points after three matches, conclude their international period on Tuesday with a home match against the Czech Republic.