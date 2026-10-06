Despite the win: Spain's streak ends after 32 matches

Veteran Croatian Ivan Perisic ended a historic run for the Spanish national team, scoring the opening goal against La Roja to become the first player in two years to put Spain behind on the scoreboard.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain have made a habit of shattering records in recent years. One of their remarkable runs came to an end in Split, where Croatia edged a 2-1 win on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.

Perisic breaks Spain's resilience

Perisic struck in the 17th minute, pouncing on a rebound off Unai Simon after Matanovic's effort to hand Croatia the lead. Spain had found themselves under heavy pressure from the first whistle.

According to Spanish statistician Alexis Martinez, known as "Mr.Chip" on X, Perisic's goal ended a run of 32 consecutive matches in which no opponent had managed to take a 1-0 lead over Spain.

Not since the Euro 2024 semi-final had Spain trailed in a match, when Frenchman Kolo Muani netted the opener for France in the eighth minute in Munich.

Spain hit back fast that night. Lamine Yamal levelled in the 21st minute before Dani Olmo put them ahead in the 25th, sealing a 2-1 win and a place in the final. They went on to be crowned champions.