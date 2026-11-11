Share Follow GOAL on Google

The file concerning the dispute between Morocco and Spain over hosting the final match of the 2030 World Cup is witnessing major developments these days, amid anticipation of FIFA's decision regarding the winner of this honour.

Advertisement

According to the newspaper "AS", FIFA continued their tour of the cities bidding to host the 2030 World Cup on Wednesday, stopping in Zaragoza.

The international federation's technical staff inspected progress at the La Romareda stadium. The project is running slightly behind schedule, but it should be finished by FIFA's 2029 deadline.

FIFA will confirm the final selection of host cities in the second quarter of 2027.

The federation's elections fall on 18 March 2027 in Morocco, and no decision is expected before then.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Zaragoza, the delegation head to Madrid, where Rafael Louzán, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, will receive them. Louzán knows the World Cup preparations have reached a crucial stage. That is why he skipped the trip to Prague, where Spain face the Czech Republic, choosing instead to host the FIFA delegation.

Related Topics

The next test lands in the capital, at its two stadiums. The Santiago Bernabéu hosts the delegation on Thursday, and the Metropolitano the following day.

2030 final

The Santiago Bernabéu ranks among the most important stadiums bidding to stage the awaited final, locked in a battle with Morocco to host it. Spain have two options in this race. The Camp Nou, which officials visited a few days ago, also meets the conditions. Morocco counter with the Hassan II stadium, still under construction near Casablanca. FIFA officials will visit Morocco before the end of this month, having already toured the three stadiums in Portugal, the other host nation.

Advertisement

Attention falls on Spain for now, and the organisers stress how much this visit matters to the World Cup planning process.

The trip takes in the stadiums listed in the bid file Spain submitted, meaning the nine that remain after Malaga and La Coruña withdrew.

Advertisement

That does not rule out Valencia and Vigo, though. Both cities are also in the running, and FIFA will visit them soon, perhaps before the year is out.

Major developments in the thorny file

The fight between Morocco and Spain for the honour of staging the 2030 World Cup final has intensified, with the latest moves from both camps pointing to big developments ahead.

Advertisement

Morocco, Spain and Portugal will share the 2030 World Cup, yet a fierce battle rages over who hosts the final.

Morocco's Hassan II stadium stands out among the contenders, with a planned capacity of around 115,000. That would make it the largest football stadium in the world when it opens, expected in 2029.

Advertisement

Spain, meanwhile, are banking on their wealth of huge grounds, chief among them the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou.

FIFA said last September that they would settle on the final's venue "in due course", adding that this November they had begun visiting the candidate cities in Spain, Portugal and Morocco to assess their suitability to host matches.