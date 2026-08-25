Luis de la Fuente has leapt to the defence of Lamine Yamal. The Spain head coach praised the under-fire Barcelona star's role in his side's most recent World Cup triumph.

Since taking charge in 2022, De la Fuente has built a team who grasp the importance of competing with a single spirit and accept their roles in every moment.

Speaking on the programme "Radio Estadio Noche": "The most important thing is that the young generations, especially in this century, have without doubt witnessed the most glorious periods of Spanish football at national team level."

"We want to create a culture and a mentality of winning, and I believe we are on the right track, and this is extremely important for facing all the commitments that now await us," he continued.

The coach insists Spain must fix their eyes on what comes next: "We are focusing on the short term in this tournament. We are thinking about England, and about the matches we must win to qualify for the golden square of the UEFA Nations League, because we are very eager to compete once again for another title."

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Lamine Yamal's standing

He added: "All the players here are exceptional; all 26 players are among the best in the world in their positions, but here they knew and accepted, without any dispute, when they had to play a particular role, naturally and spontaneously. They also understand Lamine's role and the media attention he receives."

Yamal ranks among the standout names in this squad. At just 19, he has already become one of the team's most important players.

Barcelona thrashed Elche 5-0, yet Yamal stole the spotlight for the wrong reasons. He endured a difficult night on a personal level, both for his output on the pitch and his reaction to being substituted, a scene that sparked widespread controversy at the Catalan club and on social media.

De la Fuente said: "Lamine has great footballing maturity, he handles everything calmly, and so do his team-mates. They understand that each individual has a role to play at any moment. This is one of our strengths."

His most striking words came when the talk turned to the forward's future: "Lamine is 19 years old. He still has a long way to go before he reaches the peak of his performance because he is still developing on all fronts, professionally and personally, and we have not yet seen the full potential of Lamine."

For all that, the coach refuses to guess what lies ahead, content to let the player develop at his own pace: "But we will deal with the matter step by step; we cannot predict what will happen in four or five years."

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