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The Spanish Football Federation has sent a strong message to Morocco concerning the bid to host the final of the 2030 World Cup.

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The battle between Morocco and Spain to stage the 2030 World Cup final has intensified after recent moves by both sides, and major developments look likely in the coming months.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal are co-hosting the 2030 World Cup. Who gets the final, though, is a fierce contest.

Morocco's Hassan II Stadium is one of the leading candidates. With a planned capacity of around 115,000, it would become the largest football stadium in the world when it opens, as expected, in 2029.

Naturally, each country is doing everything it can to host the most important match in the world.

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Spain are desperate to host the final at either the Santiago Bernabéu or Camp Nou. Morocco are pinning their hopes on the planned Hassan II Stadium, which will hold 115,000 spectators.

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Spain's case rests on their wealth of big stadiums, with the Santiago Bernabéu and Camp Nou leading the way.

Speaking at an event organised by the newspaper "Marca" on Tuesday, Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzán left no room for doubt.

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He said: "The 2030 World Cup final can only be held in Spain. It will be held in Spain. This is a World Cup that belongs to Europe. Portugal declined to host it because it does not have a stadium with a capacity of 80,000 spectators to stage a final, so the final can only be held in Spain."

He did concede, however, that the decision on where the final is played shouldn't be made before 2028.

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FIFA's position

Last September, FIFA said the venue for the World Cup final would be decided "in due course". It added that this November it had begun visiting candidate cities in Spain, Portugal and Morocco to assess their suitability to host matches.

Spain have stepped up the fight with Morocco in recent months. Plenty of officials have spoken out, and every one of them insists Spain must host the final.

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LaLiga president Javier Tebas launched a fierce attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, insisting that as long as Infantino stays in office, Morocco will stage the World Cup final.

Tebas was angered by Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa's announcement that the 2030 World Cup final would be held in Casablanca. He accused FIFA of making a habit of denying press reports even when they were true.

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He continued: "Lekjaa confirms that the final will be held in Casablanca, while FIFA says that is not true. So who is lying? Is it the president of a host federation and a member of the FIFA Council? Or must we believe, once again, the official denial issued by FIFA and Infantino?"

Spain applies pressure with the threat of withdrawal

As reports grew that Morocco were close to securing the final, Spain escalated the dispute. Talk has even turned to pulling out of co-hosting the tournament.

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With a general election scheduled for 29 November, the final has become a political issue in Spain, as parties and leading figures clash ever more openly over Spain's right to host it.

Spanish opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said he was prepared to push his country to withdraw from hosting the 2030 World Cup if FIFA awarded the final to Morocco.

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The People's Party leader added that it was self-evident Spain should host the event.

He went on: "Spain must host the World Cup final. And if that does not happen, then in my opinion, Spain should not take part in organising the World Cup."

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Asked whether he would seek to withdraw Spain from organising the tournament if he came to power, Feijóo replied: "Yes, the answer is yes."