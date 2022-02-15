Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Kaizer Chiefs resume their Premier Soccer League campaign with a clash against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Trailing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 20 points, fourth-placed Chiefs’ title chances look very slim.

This is despite having played five games fewer than the log leaders, including two that could be decided by an Independent arbitrator or the PSL.

But what could be the most realistic season target for Amakhosi is finishing second on the table and returning to the Caf Champions League.

Ending the campaign as runners-up would still mean Chiefs go into the offseason empty-handed after they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

They now face City who are in position nine on the log and have been struggling to maintain a spot into the top eight.

With the Citizens keen to rise up the table onto a secure position, that makes them a potential danger to Chiefs.

Game Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Tuesday, February 15 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet is now back and that widens coach Eric Tinkler’s goalkeeping options.

Recent signings Darwin Gonzalez, Gambian winger Kajally Drammeh and Cameroon youth international Fidel Brice Ambina could make their debuts.

Chiefs central midfielder Cole Alexander remains out injured but coach Stuart Baxter might not be worrying much as there is Phathutshedzo Nange and Anthony Akumu as cover.

Utility player Njabulo Ngcobo is also out recovering from an injury picked during the festive and Africa Cup of Nations break.

Nigeria international goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was rested in their last match against TS Galaxy and could be back to replace Brandon Petersen in goal.

Match Preview

This is a battle of two wounded sides who are keen to salvage their pride.

While Chiefs are licking the wounds of being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by TS Galaxy last weekend, City are also in a similar situation after being eliminated from the same competition by Royal AM.

Chiefs go into this match on the backdrop of three wins, a draw and a defeat in their last five PSL matches.

City on the other hand have managed two league victories, as many draws and a defeat.

It would be the first time for the two sides to meet this season after their fixture in December did not take place when the Chiefs camp was hit by Covid-19.