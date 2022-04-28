Cape Town City to face Kaizer Chiefs in controversial rescheduled PSL match? - Tinkler provides update

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler has disclosed that they will stay in Gauteng ahead of their rescheduled PSL match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.



This is despite the Citizens having made it known that they will not honour the match after Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim ruled in favour of Chiefs' in their case against the PSL last month.



City chairman John Comitis has since been charged by the PSL after he stated that his club will not show up for their game against Chiefs at FNB Stadium as they did not agree to face the Soweto giants.



When asked by SuperSport TV whether they will take on Amakhosi after their clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night, Tinkler said: "Well, we are here until Saturday so we will see."



The game was rescheduled from December, when City arrived at FNB Stadium for the match, but Chiefs failed to show up for the game due to a Covid-19 outbreak at their Naturena headquarters in Johannesburg.



The PSL then charged Amakhosi for their no-show late last year, but the Soweto giants took the matter to the Safa arbitration where Cassim ruled that the games should be rescheduled and ordered Chiefs to cover the travel costs of the other clubs.



Meanwhile, Tinkler admitted that he was disappointed after his side drew 0-0 with Sundowns who were then crowned this season's PSL champions. Masandawana came into the game needing a point to seal their fifth consecutive league title.



“No, I wanted to spoil the party to be honest. You know I’m a coach that wants to win football matches and I wanted to keep winning," the former Orlando Pirates coach said.



“We have had a good season so far since the turn of the year. We have found ourselves unbeaten. But you know unbeaten is one thing. Collecting three points is another.



“We'd have liked to put pressure, obviously, on Royal AM and closed that gap between ourselves and them. So slight disappointment, but I cannot fault the hard work that the team put in today."