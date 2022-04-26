PSL DC: Update on charges against Kaizer Chiefs as Cape Town City's Comitis lands himself in hot water

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has given an update on the case involving Kaizer Chiefs for fielding improperly registered players.



The Glamour Boys are facing a charge of fielding two ineligible players, Aiden McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, in their league fixture against Sekhukhune United in December last year.



The two youngsters were on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Chiefs claimed a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune at FNB Stadium.



Majavu has now revealed that Chiefs’ disciplinary hearing with the PSL was postponed on Monday.



"I confirm that earlier today [Monday], Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of fielding two ineligible players who were originally registered for the DStv Diski Challenge, however, they were used in a fixture between Chiefs and Sekhukhune United," Majavu told the PSL's media department.



"The case has been postponed to 13 May 2022, for final arguments and on that day, under the direction of the panel, the matter must be finalised. What will then be outstanding will be a judgment, which will be reserved, mindful of the fact that the season is drawing to an end."



Meanwhile, Majavu also divulged that Cape Town City chairman John Comitis will also appear before the league's disciplinary committee on Friday.



“John Comitis will appear before the DC this Friday to answer charges of bringing the league into disrepute based on some media utterances attributable to him, which he subsequently confirmed as being true and accurate,” Majavu said.



The charges are in connection with Comitis stating that his club will not honour their league game against Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



The game was rescheduled from December, when the Citizens arrived at FNB Stadium for the match, but the Soweto giants failed to show up for the game due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Chiefs' headquarters in Johannesburg.



The PSL then charged Amakhosi for their no-show late last year, but the Soweto giants took the matter to the South African Football Association arbitration.



Safa arbitrator, Adv Nazeer Cassim SC, ruled that the games should be rescheduled and ordered Chiefs to cover the travel costs of the other clubs.