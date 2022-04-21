Cape Town City cautions PSL: We won't honour rescheduled Kaizer Chiefs match

Cape Town City have made it known they will not honour their rescheduled PSL match against Kaizer Chiefs.



This is despite the PSL having confirmed Chiefs will replay their two games against Lamontville Golden Arrows and City on April 27 and April 30 respectively.



The Soweto giants couldn't fulfil the two fixtures in December last year due to a massive Covid-19 outbreak at the club’s headquarters in Naturena, Johannesburg.



Having previously stated that they were against the idea of playing a rescheduled game after the PSL charged Chiefs for failing to honour games, City have now vowed not to pitch up for their game against Amakhosi.



"We have written to the PSL to say we're not agreeing to the rescheduling and they've not responded," City media officer Julien Bailey told Sowetan.



"At the moment I don't know what are the possibilities but I know for sure that the letter they [the PSL] sent to all the clubs isn't true because they didn't consult with us.



"They just told us that this is the date you're going to play... it can't work like that. Both teams have to agree on the fixture being rescheduled and we didn't agree to anything."



The PSL charged Amakhosi for their no-show late last year, but the Soweto giants took the matter to the South African Football Association arbitration.



Safa arbitrator, Adv Nazeer Cassim SC, ruled that the games should be rescheduled and ordered Chiefs to cover the travel costs of the other clubs.



The PSL, however, submitted an arbitration ruling by Cassim for review to the high court and they are awaiting the hearing on May 10.