While Broos bemoans Bafana Bafana's draw with Eswatini, Morocco coach Regragui tips South Africa for Afcon glory

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has mentioned Bafana Bafana as one of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Cup title favourites.

Bafana were held by Eswatini on Friday

It marked them as an inconsistent side

But Regragui mentions them as Afcon favourites

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa edged Morocco 2-1 in their final Afcon qualifying match and in the process earned the respect of Regragui.

It was a memorable victory for South Africa against Africa’s top-ranked team who reached the 2022 Fifa World Cups semi-finals.

Despite Bafana struggling for consistency and recording draws against Namibia and Eswatini in September and October, respectively Regragui has glowing remarks about Hugo Broos’ side.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “In the African Cup, you have every team that can win the African Cup, also South Africa, when I travelled there I lost [to Bafana Bafana], now you don’t have easy games anymore,” said Regragui as per iDiski Times.

“For the Morocco team, Inshallah, we’ll try to do our best [to win the competition] the same like the World Cup, I think many teams are outsiders to win [the Afcon].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Regragui views Bafana as possible African champions, Broos does not have positive words for his charges.

The Belgian slammed his side after the draw with Eswatini and described their performance as a disaster.

He never picked any positives from the match where he saw no passion or rhythm from his players.

WHAT NEXT? Bafana might have a task to justify Regragui's remarks when they visit Ivory Coast for Tuesday's international friendly match in Abidjan.

It is a game they might get a stern test from the West Africans who will host the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January.

Failing to win on Tuesday is likely to pile more pressure on South Africa ahead of November's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Benin.