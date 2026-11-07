Fawzi Lekjaa looks set to reshuffle his cards within the Confederation of African Football. The move could bring an end to one of his most prominent roles in the corridors of African football, with the Moroccan moving towards resigning from the presidency of CAF's finance committee while keeping his position as first vice-president of the continental body.

Moroccan website "Hespport" report that Lekjaa has decided to step down from the finance committee presidency because of the sheer weight of commitments the role brings. The frequent travel is part of it, as is the considerable time needed to follow up the various files tied to running CAF's financial affairs.

Behind the decision lies the Moroccan official's desire to reorganise his priorities and throw himself more fully into the responsibilities on his plate back home, whether sporting or governmental, as well as the files relating to Morocco's preparations for hosting the 2030 World Cup finals.

The same source stressed that walking away from the finance committee does not mean Lekjaa is leaving CAF altogether. He will carry on as first vice-president, keeping his place within the executive leadership of the continental body.

Lekjaa gained considerable experience during his spell overseeing the finance committee. He handled a number of important files on governance and financial balances, rationalised spending and worked to strengthen CAF's financial resources.