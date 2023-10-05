Bafana Bafana squad: Orlando Pirates' Mako makes the cut - Kaizer Chiefs represented in Broos team to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast

Orlando Pirates star Paseka Mako and Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs have made the final Bafana squad that will play Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

Mako & Mthethwa have been delivering at club level

Broos included them in final Bafana team

South Africa to play two international games

TELL ME MORE: Mthethwa has been a rock for Stellenbosch which pushed Chiefs to go for him in their bid to strengthen the midfield.

Mako has been doing well for Pirates as a reliable left-back or left-wing back. His call-up to the team is well-deserved.

Njabulo Blom has also made a return to the team that will take part in the back-to-back international friendlies facing Eswatini at home on October 13 before taking on Ivory Coast away on 17 October.

WHO ELSE IS IN THE SQUAD?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos is giving most players a chance to prove their worth ahead of the busy months of November to February when the team will be playing crucial matches.

Bafana will take part in the 2026 Caf World Cup qualifiers in November and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be played in Ivory Coast between January and February.

WHAT NEXT: Mako and Mthethwa will be hoping to get a chance to show their worth for Bafana Bafana.

With the Afcon finals coming, competition is expected to be stiff; however, the duo can fancy their chances of making the squad if they maintain their consistency at club level.

Mthethwa has just joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch where he is expected to become a key player.