Mthethwa: Kaizer Chiefs announce signing of reported Orlando Pirates transfer target

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of central midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC.

Chiefs has finally joined Chiefs

This was after rumours linking him to Amakhosi

He was also linked with Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a long period of rumours linking Mthethwa with Chiefs, he has finally penned a three-deal.

The 29-year-old was also reportedly a transfer target of Orlando Pirates but he opted to join Amakhosi.

He becomes Chiefs' ninth signing of the current transfer window which closes on Friday.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team," said Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

"We know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt. We believe that he will hit the ground running and contribute straight away, knowing fully well what is expected of every player who dons the gold and black jersey of Amakhosi.

"We look forward to many great performances in the next coming seasons. We would like, once again, to thank Stellenbosch for their professionalism during our negotiations, and we look forward to the continuation of our working well together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mthethwa arrives at Naturena amid criticism that the Soweto giants did not need a central midfielder but a striker instead.

Chiefs forwards have been firing blanks as their woes that have been haunting them in attack in recent seasons continue.

Already, Amakhosi signed central midfielder Edson Castillo who is arguably their best acquisition this transfer window.

Mthethwa will face competition for game time from Castillo, Samkelo Zwane, Yusu Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe in the middle of the park.

WHAT NEXT? Mthethwa will not be able to feature for Chiefs in Saturday's MTN8 semi-final second-leg tie against Mamelodi Sundowns as he is Cup-tied.

But he could make his Amakhosi debut next week when they host Selhulhune United in a Premier Soccer League match.