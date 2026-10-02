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Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana legend Itumeleng Khune fires warning to Ronwen Williams despite 5-0 win - 'He’s overconfident'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
R. Williams
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
P. Mosimane
I. Khune
H. Broos

Former South Africa number one has raised concerns over the national team captain's mindset following the recent victory against Eritrea. Despite Pitso Mosimane's team cruising to a dominant result, the legendary shot-stopper feels the current netminder needs to strike the right balance between confidence and composure.

Bafana Bafana maintained their perfect start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a resounding 5-0 win over Eritrea, but the scoreline didn't tell the full story for everyone watching.

Itumeleng Khune, a man who knows the pressure of the national team jersey better than most, was not entirely convinced by what he saw from his successor in the sticks.

"Yeah, it was a nervy start for Ronwen," Khune explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Even in the second half, I was a bit worried. I think sometimes he’s overconfident, and that’s when he makes mistakes."

Williams has been the cornerstone of the Bafana resurgence under Hugo Broos, especially after his heroics in recent tournaments, but Khune believes complacency could be his undoing if he keeps taking unnecessary risks.

The veteran keeper stressed that international football offers very little margin for error, even when facing lower-ranked nations in continental qualifiers.

"So I think he needs to eliminate that because maybe he was taking the opposition for granted because at the end of the day, if you concede like that, I mean, there’s Sipho Chaine there waiting.

"Look at the other error; he wasn’t switched on. Instead of tipping the ball over, he gave them half a chance."

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