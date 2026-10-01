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Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Bafana Bafana stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis hailed after thrashing Eritrea - 'That shows that the players are together'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Orlando Pirates
Union St.Gilloise
P. Mosimane
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
Egypt vs South Africa
Egypt
Friendlies
South Africa vs Kenya
Kenya
Premier Soccer League

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has heaped praise on his young attackers following a clinical performance that saw South Africa dismantle Eritrea in Cairo. The Bafana head coach highlighted the selfless nature of his squad as they moved a step closer to securing their spot at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mosimane hails attacking masterclass in Cairo

    Pitso Mosimane could not hide his delight following a dominant Bafana Bafana display, singling out his attacking unit for their clinical efficiency.

    The South African mentor watched on as Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Iqraam Rayners, and Siphephelo Sithole all found the back of the net, but it was the vision of his playmakers that truly caught the eye.

    Specifically, the veteran coach highlighted the tactical flexibility of his creative spark, noting: "I'm happy with two assists from Appollis; he can play anywhere, on the side, come in and all that," Mosimane said as per SABC Sport.

    "He's a good boy, a good player; I'm happy for Appollis; he gave us an assist. He gave Luther an opportunity to come back; he's been out for a long time to score."


  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    A display of unity and unselfishness

    Rather than focusing solely on individual magic, Mosimane was eager to highlight the cohesive spirit driving the squad.

    The ex-Al Ahly tactician was particularly impressed by the group's synergy, noting: "Even Luther gave two balls and two assists. That shows that the players are together, no selfishness and all of that.

    "Rele showed his class, what a class, Rele is a top player."

    The former Orlando Pirates' teenage sensation Mofokeng continues to live up to his billing as a generational talent on the continent.

    By providing the ruthless finishing that has historically eluded Bafana during qualification campaigns, the youngster is proving exactly why he is considered the future of South African football.


  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Surviving the early scare from the Red Sea Camels

    The final result may suggest a mismatch, but the contest was far more competitive during the initial stages than the scoreline indicates.

    The 1996 title-winners received a jarring early scare that highlighted the volatility of African qualifying, though their eventual reaction was ruthless.

    Reflecting on the performance, the manager remarked: "You're a coach; you'll be happy with five goals, you are happy with three points.

    "Eritrea started very well, very strong, and they had a chance; they hit the post.

    "Their number 10, Ali, is very dangerous; we know he scores goals, but we had to look after him because he's very important to look after."


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  • Bafana Bafana, September 2026Backpage

    Maximum points and momentum for South Africa

    Bafana have seized total control of their qualification destiny after maintaining a perfect start to the campaign.

    Mosimane’s charges navigated a potentially tricky encounter against Eritrea by balancing tactical discipline with a ruthless edge, leaving them sitting pretty with a maximum six-point haul.

    This early dominance not only bolsters their goal difference but provides a vital psychological platform for the technical staff to exploit during the upcoming international breaks.


Friendlies
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Kenya crest
Kenya
KEN