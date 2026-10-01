Bafana Bafana stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis hailed after thrashing Eritrea - 'That shows that the players are together'

Pitso Mosimane could not hide his delight following a dominant Bafana Bafana display, singling out his attacking unit for their clinical efficiency.

The South African mentor watched on as Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Iqraam Rayners, and Siphephelo Sithole all found the back of the net, but it was the vision of his playmakers that truly caught the eye.

Specifically, the veteran coach highlighted the tactical flexibility of his creative spark, noting: "I'm happy with two assists from Appollis; he can play anywhere, on the side, come in and all that," Mosimane said as per SABC Sport.

"He's a good boy, a good player; I'm happy for Appollis; he gave us an assist. He gave Luther an opportunity to come back; he's been out for a long time to score."



