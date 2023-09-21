Bafana Bafana drop in latest Fifa rankings! Why this might be bad news ahead of 2023 Afcon draw

South Africa have dropped down two places, from 63rd to 65th, in the latest Fifa rankings that were released on Thursday, September 21.

Bafana are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions

They won their last game vs Congo DR

Bafana drop in latest global rankings

WHAT HAPPENED: In the recent international window, Bafana Bafana played Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in friendly matches.

They drew 0-0 against the former before claiming a 1-0 win over the Leopards; both games were played at the Orlando Stadium.

TELL ME MORE: Despite losing to Bafana, DR Congo climbed above South Africa into 64th position in the world.

Article continues below

The Leopards played, and won, more competitive matches than Bafana and this explains how they leapfrogged South Africa despite the friendly loss.

Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso are the top ten nations in Africa.

WHY BROOS SHOULD BE WORRIED: The latest rankings could spell trouble for Bafana as they could find themselves dropping into Pot 3 for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw set to be held in October. Potentially, the national team could find themselves in a proverbial 'group of death' in Ivory Coast, making it more difficult to reach the knockout rounds of the biennial competition.

WHAT NEXT: The Afcon draw is set to be held in Abidjan on October 12 so the rankings will not change before then. South Africa will have to hope that the draw is favourable ahead of their next two international friendlies against Eswatini on October 13 and Afcon hosts Ivory Coast on October 17.