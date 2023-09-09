Blunt Bafana Bafana frustrated by Namibia as Foster and Saleng fire blanks against Brave Warriors

Bafana Bafana and Namibia played to a 0-0 draw in a friendly match staged at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa draw 0-0 with Namibia

The two nations were playing in international friendly

Bafana in action on Tuesday against Congo DR

TELL ME MORE: There were a few clear-cut chances in the first-half; while Namibia lacked composure, especially Bethuel Mazeu, to finish off their opportunities, South Africa's Monnapule Saleng was twice denied by goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua.

Before the break, the hosts had managed five shots on target as opposed to their visitors who managed a single attempt.

In the second-half, there were some flashes of brilliance from the likes of Pule Mmodi and debutant Kobamelo Kodisang but the Namibia defence was solid.

ALL EYES ON: Despite his decent start to life in the Premier League with Burnley, Lyle Foster failed to get a decent scoring opportunity to score and was subbed after 45 minutes.

Hopefully, the forward will be better in forthcoming matches, especially in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

BIG CONCERN: Broos must have a word with his defenders before the next game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lack of communication and confusion at the back was witnessed especially when the team was under pressure.

The absence of Teboho Mokoena was also felt; Sphephelo Sithole and Grant Margeman struggled to get a working chemistry between them. The former was eventually replaced with Margeman eventually winning the Man of the Match Award after doubling his effort.

WHAT NEXT: Broos will have another chance on Tuesday to gauge some of his players who did not get the opportunity on Saturday. Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa and captain Ronwen Williams are set to start against Congo DR.