Lyle Foster outshines Orlando Pirates' Zakhele Lepasa as Burnley star fires Bafana Bafana to victory over the DRC

Lyle Foster outshined Zakhele Lepasa in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bafana beat DRC in international friendly

Pirates' Lepasa frustrated upfront

Foster the goal hero for Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite his impressive club form at Pirates, Lepasa failed to translate that club form to the international stage as Bafana Bafana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 on Tuesday evening at at the Orlando Stadium.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was meant to start the game but a bout of flu kept him up in the stands as Ricardo Goss took over the goal minding duties. In Williams' absence, vice captain Percy Tau wore the captain's armband.

Broos had Burnely striker, Lyle Foster, to thank as he made sure to spare Bafana's blushes with a 25 minute strike. But the score margin could have been wider if it were not for the wasteful Tau and a couple of Bafana players.

Bathusi Aubaas, who was the cog in the heart of midfield alongside Mlungisi Mbunjana, had a glorious moment in the first stanza to be at the end of eye catching football by Bafana as they played combinations all the way from Goss to the opposing end. However, the more defensive minded Aubaas could not convert the chance as he fired his shot wide off the mark.

THE MVP: Foster has now buried four goals for Bafana since making his senior debut in 2018. He managed to transfer his club form to country as he has scored two English Premier League goals in two games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having already qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, Broos used these two games as an opportunity to have a look at a large pool of players before he makes his mind up on who to take to the Afcon in January.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hugo Broos has now assessed a number of players in his team and will head to his native Belgium for a short break before resuming his duty ahead of next month's encounters.