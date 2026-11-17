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The Naturena club have been rocked by the sudden disappearance of the promising winger, who has reportedly gone AWOL ahead of a massive clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. The 20-year-old failed to report for the club's mini-camp in Polokwane, leaving the Amakhosi hierarchy and supporters seeking urgent answers.

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Permall warns Abrahams over wasted opportunity

The situation surrounding Faiz Abrahams has sparked a blunt assessment from former Kaizer Chiefs forward Shaun Permall, who believes the youngster is risking a career-defining opportunity. Abrahams, currently on a season-long loan from Stellenbosch FC, has become the subject of intense speculation after failing to return to Naturena following a short mid-season break.

Permall, who shares similar roots with Abrahams in Cape Town, expressed his frustration at the player's choices, suggesting that the winger is failing to appreciate the magnitude of the platform he has been given. The former striker did not hold back when discussing the potential consequences of these actions, noting that the player has a history of similar behaviour. For a player looking to make his mark at one of Africa's most prestigious clubs, such a disappearance could prove fatal to his long-term prospects in the professional game.

"I found out [about it] on Saturday. A lot of people are saying a lot of things. Where he comes from, there's a lot of gang violence - every couple of days, one or two people are shot there. That place is very, very dangerous. But in Faiz's case, it could be something different… I don't know. But I mean, he's got a record of doing it, so I don't know. Only he can answer. If he is doing this on purpose, then he is being stupid. You are given a lifeline and an opportunity to go up and you are throwing it away just like that by deciding to stay at home," Permall told KickOff.

The mental demands of the Amakhosi

Beyond the immediate disciplinary concerns, Permall highlighted the specific psychological resilience required to succeed at a club of Chiefs' stature. The pressure of representing the Amakhosi is unique in South African football, and any lack of discipline is often magnified under the bright lights of Soweto. Permall urged the winger to reconsider his stance and return to the fold immediately to save his blossoming career before the bridge is permanently burned with the club management.

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The former Chiefs frontman emphasized that Abrahams had shown genuine promise during his early appearances for the club, making his current absence even more baffling for those who have followed his development. He believes that the player needs to show a "strong mentality" to navigate the challenges of professional football at the highest level. Without that inner drive and professional focus, the talent Abrahams possesses will likely go to waste, leaving him as another case of what could have been in the Betway Premiership.

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"I want him to go back. He started so well, he has only missed a few games. As I have put it before, to be a Kaizer Chiefs player you must have a strong mentality. You need to keep on going," he added. The sentiment from the former star reflects a growing concern that the winger is not currently equipped to handle the rigorous demands and expectations that come with the famous gold and black jersey, especially during a high-stakes week for the team.

Deep-seated concerns from the player's family

While Permall focused on the professional aspects of the saga, the winger's parents have provided a more concerning look into the player's personal state. They have indicated that the current situation is not a simple case of a player being difficult, but rather a reflection of deeper underlying issues. According to his family, there has been a significant change in his personality, with the youngster becoming increasingly withdrawn and isolated from those closest to him in recent months.

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This troubling behavior is not entirely new, as his parents noted similar patterns during his time playing in the Israeli second division with Hapoel Kfar Saba.

As the match against Mamelodi Sundowns approaches, the club finds itself in a difficult position, needing to balance the disciplinary requirements of a professional squad with the welfare of a young player in distress. The coming days will be critical in determining whether Abrahams can reintegrate into the squad or if his time at Naturena will come to an abrupt and disappointing end. For now, the footballing community remains on edge, hoping for a safe and productive resolution to a saga that has overshadowed the club's preparations.