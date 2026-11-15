Kaizer Chiefs youngster Faiz Abrahams' father speaks out amid son's alleged refusal to return to Naturena - 'It's much deeper than that'

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The Soweto giants have been hit by a developing off-field crisis after the promising youngster failed to report for duty at Naturena. The Amajita starlet, who recently returned from a stint in Israel, has reportedly expressed a desire to walk away from professional football entirely.

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Naturena return missed by starlet

The future of Kaizer Chiefs youngster Faiz Abrahams has been plunged into significant doubt following reports that he has gone AWOL from the club. Abrahams was expected to return to the Soweto giants' training base, but the 21-year-old failed to appear. Sources suggest the player has indicated he no longer wishes to continue his journey in professional football.

Abrahams had recently returned to South Africa. Despite the challenges of playing in a foreign league, his start to life at Naturena had been promising. However, this early momentum has been halted by his sudden disappearance from the club's environment, leaving his professional status at a major crossroads as the team continues their domestic campaign.

The situation is particularly distressing for his parents, Muneer and Fazlin Abrahams, who have noticed a dramatic shift in their son's personality. They describe a young man who has become increasingly withdrawn, a pattern they first observed during his time in Israel. The family is now prioritising his health over his sporting commitments, hoping to understand the root cause of his sudden detachment from the game he once loved.

Father opens up on wellbeing struggles

"It's much deeper than that and definitely something with his wellbeing," Muneer told KickOff. "He doesn't talk to us or anyone for that matter. Even his close friends are left in the dark and don't know what is going on with him. If he's not visiting a friend who lives nearby, he's locked up in his room the whole day."

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"During his time in Israel, we noticed similar behaviour. He just went into his shell. He stopped calling us the way he normally would, but we can't say exactly what caused it. As parents, it's extremely worrying. We are clueless and don't know what to do. At the same time, we don't want to put too much pressure on him because we don't know how it could affect him. But naturally we're concerned."

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'People will probably have their opinions'

The prospect of public scrutiny is a major concern for the Abrahams family, who are desperate to protect the Amakhosi star during this vulnerable period. Muneer is adamant that his son's current issues do not stem from a lack of discipline or his upbringing in a tough Cape Town neighbourhood. He believes that the pressure of the professional game and undisclosed personal battles are the primary drivers behind the current situation, rather than any character flaws.

"People will probably have their opinions, but the reality is that Faiz comes from a good home. My wife and I raised him with good morals and values. Yes, we live in a tough area in Cape Town, but that doesn't mean he wasn't brought up with respect, discipline and good standards. We also asked 'Boere' [Luke Baartman] but even he doesn't know," Muneer concluded.

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Uncertainty surrounds Amakhosi future

For Chiefs, the loss of a talented left-footed prospect is a sporting blow, but the humanitarian aspect of the story remains the priority. The club has built a reputation for supporting its youth products, and the football community is watching closely to see how the Soweto giants will handle the starlet's welfare. Without a clear timeline for a return or an official statement on his contract status, the youngster remains in a state of professional limbo while his family searches for professional answers.