The International Federation of Professional Footballers "FIFPRO" has announced a list of 26 players nominated to enter the World 11 for 2026.

A total of 19,806 professional players from 73 countries cast their votes to pick the team of the year, according to FIFPRO's official website.

No other football award in the world decides its winners exclusively through the votes of professional players.

Those 26 names on the men's World 11 shortlist earned the most votes from their peers, a reward for their displays between 4 August 2025 and 19 July 2026, both days included.

Every player in contention had to feature in at least 30 official matches across that period.

The 11 who top the voting in their positions will make up the men's World 11, due to be revealed on Monday 9 November across FIFPRO's digital platforms.

One goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards will form the side, each the highest vote-getter in their role.

That leaves an eleventh slot for the outfield player who missed out in the previous categories but polled best among those remaining.

Here is the full shortlist for 2026:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium) - Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Chelsea, Argentina) - David Raya (Arsenal, Spain).

Defenders: Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain) - Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid, Spain) - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands) - Gabriel (Arsenal, Brazil) - Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco) - Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal) - William Saliba (Arsenal, France) - Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich, France).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England) - Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal) - Enzo Fernández (Chelsea/Manchester City, Argentina) - Pedri (Barcelona, Spain) - Declan Rice (Arsenal, England) - Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain) - Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway) - Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England) - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia) - Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France) - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina) - Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France) - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal) - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).