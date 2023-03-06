Andile Jali: Warning issued on Kaizer Chiefs target by ex-Sundowns star Carelse

Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse has shared his advice with Masandawana regarding Andile Jali’s situation.

Jali is unsettled at Sundowns

His contract is coming to an end amidst allegations of indiscipline

A former Downs player joins the Jali debate

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali appears unsettled at the club as his contract approaches expiration on June 30. The 32-year-old is yet to sign a new deal amid confirmation from his agent Mike Makaab that talks are ongoing.

However, last week, explosive allegations emerged suggesting the central midfielder arrived at training while under the influence of alcohol. That sparked reports speculating the former Orlando Pirates midfielder could be suspended by the club.

Carelse has encouraged the Tshwane giants to keep Jali by saying he is “definitely going to be needed” as the season has reached the most crucial stage.

Sundowns are trying to balance Caf Champions League duties with their Premier Soccer League campaign, as well as bidding to defend Nedbank Cup.

WHAT CARELSE SAID: “When it comes to Andile Jali, in every game I have seen him play, he has performed to the level that the club expects him to perform,” Carelse told Soccer Laduma.

“Obviously, the coaches and the club will look at whether he has produced whenever he has been called upon and, for me, it's a big yes.

“I've seen the reports in the media, but I am not too sure if it's true or not. Look, Andile Jali is a quality player and he is definitely going to be needed for Sundowns.

“They still have a long run before the season ends and people like him are still going to be needed. For me, I look at his performance on the field and because of that, I would try to keep him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports alleging Jali’s indiscipline also involved another Sundowns player Sipho Mbule. However, Mbule featured in Sunday’s 1-1 league draw away at Stellenbosch.

The allegations have emerged at a time when Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena will want to avoid distractions in his camp. The Brazilians will be keen to enjoy a tranquil dressing room as they seek to win the Caf Champions League, which is regarded as a real test for them following some dominance on the domestic front.

In trying to move on from reports about Jali and Mbule, Mokwena has since defended his players.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? It is not yet known what is happening behind the scenes at Sundowns regarding Jali amid reports of a disciplinary hearing which could seal his fate.

The experienced midfielder has not been part of Masandawana's matchday squads in recent games.