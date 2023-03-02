Mamelodi Sundowns stars Jali and Mbule allegedly arrive drunk at training

Mamelodi Sundowns stars Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule allegedly arrived for training at the club's base at Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol.

Mbule and Jali accused of breach of discipline

Both reportedly reported to training drunk

The duo has missed Downs' recent games

WHAT HAPPENED: According to Times Live, the aforementioned Sundowns stars have breached the club's discipline code by arriving in training while intoxicated.

However, according to the publication, the incidents were separate, and the reasons for the intoxication were as well.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Bafana Bafana international Mbule, 24, who had a long history of misdemeanors at former club SuperSport United, was sent home from a training session 'about two weeks ago' because he arrived apparently inebriated," Times Live reported.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Jali is reportedly frustrated by Sundowns management who are not willing to grant him his wish of joining Kaizer Chiefs with the experienced midfielder's contract set to expire in June.

"Jali, who was a star player at Downs in 2021-22 but battling for game time this season, is frustrated the club does not want to release him from the remaining months of his contract so he can join Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown interest in signing him," Times further claimed.

"In August 2020, during the lockdown for Covid-19, Jali was at loggerheads with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane as he reported for their training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg under the influence of alcohol."

"There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room," an unnamed source said.

"Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbule put on a man-of-the-match display in a 3-2 Nedbank Cup win over Richards Bay. However, it was the last time he adorned the Brazilians' jersey and has since missed several key matches.

Mbule joined Downs in June 2022 amid attempts by SuperSport United to keep him. While with the Swanky Boys, the Bafana midfielder was accused of being disrespectful and was suspended from the team.

There has been a pull and push regarding Jali's future but his agent recently stated the puzzle will be solved within two weeks.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns will take on Marumo Gallants in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match on Thursday night.