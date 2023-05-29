Mike Makaab, the agent of Manqoba Mngqithi, has clarified the contract situation of the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach.

Reports indicated Mngqithi's Downs contract was ending

His agent Makaab clarifies the contract issue

Comments on rumours linking the coach to Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? In the last few months, it was widely reported that Mngqithi’s contract at Sundowns was due to expire on June 30, 2023. The reports coincided with the 52-year-old’s demotion from co-head coach to senior coach.

Amid talks of his contract nearing expiration, Mngqithi was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs where Arthur Zwane had an unsuccessful season. The Masandawana senior coach was also reportedly a target of his former club AmaZulu.

Makaab has come in to say Mngqithi’s Sundowns contract will expire in June 2024, and there have been no formal approaches by any club inquiring about the coach.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “No, there’s been absolutely no formal approach,” Makaab told SABC Sport. “There’s been many reports circulating, and I don’t have to tell you where there’s smoke there’s probably fire," he added.

“But, from our side, and I can only talk to you as Manqoba’s representative, he’s an incredibly professional person, softly spoken. If there is anything to be said, I can assure you that Manqoba and I will meet first and then we will go forward from that point onwards.

“Honestly, as it stands right now Manqoba is contracted to Sundowns until 30 June next year and he has full intentions of honouring his contract.

“I’ve said this before, Manqoba is contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns until 30 June 2024, so he has another season at the club.

“He is happy at Sundowns, and unless there is a change of heart. As it stands, Manqoba will be with Mamelodi Sundowns in the new season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mngqithi has established himself as one of the most respected coaches in South African football. He has been with the Brazilians since February 2014 when he joined the club as assistant coach to Pitrso Mosimane.

His profile has risen to the extent of being linked with heading a club of Chiefs’ stature. While Makaab says there has been “no formal approach” by any club, it does not rule out that there might have been unofficial talk about Mngqithi’s services.

WHAT NEXT FOR MNGQITHI? As per Makaab's remarks, Mngqithi will be with Masandawana next season, although the agent has not ruled out the possibility of the coach changing his mind.