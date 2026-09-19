According to information from Bild, the Croatian Football Federation are pushing hard to land the 19-year-old, who is eligible to play for both Germany and Croatia because of his roots.

Vozar has yet to play for any national team at youth level. The defensive midfielder has also not made a senior international appearance, so he is free to choose between Croatia and Germany. Whether there has been any contact with the DFB is not clear from the report.

If Vozar's development keeps heading upward, though, the federation could soon get involved. Schale 04 handed him a new deal until 2029 last Thursday after he made his professional debut against Bayern Munich on matchday two of the Bundesliga. The holding midfielder is also said to have attracted several enquiries from 2. Bundesliga clubs in the summer.

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Which talents have recently slipped through the DFB's fingers?

Recently, the DFB have repeatedly lost out when it comes to players with dual citizenship. Most recently, Vozar's team-mate Soufiane El-Faouzi opted for Morocco, even though he was considered a candidate for Jürgen Klopp's first squad. Other prominent examples are Can Uzun and Kenan Yildiz, who have already made several appearances for the Turkish national team.

Paris Brunner, who received his first call-up to Germany's Under-21s on Friday, could also turn his back on the DFB in the long term. According to their own statements, DR Congo are courting the young striker. "We went to his parents to talk. But we will not put him under pressure," national coach Sebastien Desabre said at a press conference. He also suggested Brunner is weighing up the decision carefully: "He is attached to Congo just as much as to Germany. He will take time to think, then in November we will see what comes of it."

Still, the DFB seem to have won the race for Noahkai Banks (FC Augsburg) and Louey Ben Farhat (Karlsruher SC). "I am very pleased that we were able to show them a shared path with Germany and that they agreed to it," Under-21 coach Antonio Di Salvo told The Athletic. Banks had previously been heavily courted by the USA, while Ben Farhat even made two appearances for Tunisia's senior side. However, the 19-year-old is still allowed to switch association because those were not competitive matches.