After beating Spain, Kane vows: we will win the Euros and the World Cup

Share Follow GOAL on Google

England captain Harry Kane has said that watching Spain's players parade the World Cup in front of their fans at the Metropolitano Stadium gave the Three Lions extra motivation to pull off a major upset in their 3-2 victory over the world champions.

Advertisement

England had something to prove. They finished third at the World Cup in the summer, then lost 3-2 to Spain at Wembley in September. This time they held firm despite Elliot Anderson's second-half red card, ending Spain's 43-match unbeaten run.

Before kick-off, Spain's stand-in captain Unai Simón lifted the World Cup in front of the Madrid crowd. Kane admitted the sight gave England's players extra motivation to impose themselves on the match.

Speaking after the match, in comments reported by Sky Sports, Kane said: "What we saw (Spain's celebration) made us even hungrier for wins. It gave us the motivation to say: OK, it's been four months, but we are the team that is going to go on to become the next champions of Europe and the world."

He added: "We still have to prove that, of course, and there is still a long way to go. But nights like this will only help to strengthen our belief in the team's ability."

Advertisement Advertisement

Kane continued: "This win shows what we do. Talking about our ambitions is one thing, but when we show it against the best team in the world, it becomes a real reward."

Related Topics

The England captain went on: "We are not a team that wants to sit back. We want to keep moving forward and show what kind of team we are when we are at our best, by playing at a high tempo, pressing high, winning the ball back, running in behind the opposition defence and counter-attacking."

Turning to the game itself, he said: "We were hard to stop in the first 60 minutes. Then in the last 30 minutes, you have to rely on the experience you gained at the Azteca (against Mexico at the World Cup) and in games like this."

Advertisement

He revealed: "I was talking to Declan Rice out there, and I told him we had been through tougher situations than this, and that is what we proved."

Kane added: "There weren't too many big chances. James Trafford made some great saves, especially the double save in the closing minutes, but when you can hold on to your lead against Spain away from home while playing with ten men, it shows the mental side of the team."

Advertisement

It was one of England's most notable wins of recent years. They beat hosts Spain 3-2 last night, Sunday 15 November 2026, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, in the final round of Group 3 in League A of the UEFA Nations League.



Thomas Tuchel's side were strong and imposed their style on the hosts. Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, taking his international tally to 93 goals. Ezri Konsa added a second in the 53rd minute, and Ben White made it three just four minutes later.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Elliot Anderson tripped Lamine Yamal and was sent off. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty to pull one back. Ten minutes later Nico Williams struck again, and Spain piled on the pressure for the rest of the game.

Advertisement

England needed a huge defensive effort to hold on, and James Trafford delivered. The goalkeeper kept out several dangerous attempts, none better than a stunning double save at the death, to preserve his country's 3-2 victory.