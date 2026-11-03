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UEFA Champions League on TV

Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere Premium Access Pro ✅ Everything on Advanced ✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks ✅ Extended roaming data for international trips Over 28 months Save 67% Watch securely from anywhere Simultaneous Streaming Advanced ✅ Everything on Basic ✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins ✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing Over 28 months Save 73% Watch securely from anywhere

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Allwyn Arena

On 04.11.2026, AEK Athens and Real Madrid kick off at 18:45.

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid live. The following link takes you straight to sign-up.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at AEK Athens and Real Madrid?

With one win and four defeats in their last five competitive matches, AEK Athens have struggled for form. Their only victory was an emphatic 5:0 against Panetolikos in the Greek Super League. Most recently, they lost 2:0 to Panathinaikos. In the Champions League, AEK have conceded eight goals in two matches and scored only four.

Real Madrid have won five from five, scoring 16 goals and conceding only eight. They beat Racing Santander 3:0 last weekend, having previously beaten RB Leipzig 4:1 in the Champions League and FC Barcelona 2:1 in the league.

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Line-ups

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Form

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: The tables