3 billion on the grass: the battle of the giants ignites between Spain and England

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England travel as heavyweight guests to face their Spanish counterparts this Sunday evening at the Metropolitano, in the conclusion of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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In a report, the newspaper AS likened the Metropolitano to a Cibeles fashion show in football form, with so many of the game's biggest names and highest market values on show.

Transfermarkt put the value of the fixture at around 3 billion euros, combining the squads of Thomas Tuchel (1.48250 billion euros) and Luis de la Fuente (1.432 billion euros).

Lamine Yamal heads the cast. He joined up with the Spain camp last Friday.

A stunning start to the season, 13 goals and 12 assists, keeps Yamal top of the list of the most valuable players on the planet at 220 million euros.

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Three more Barcelona players clear the 100 million euros mark: Pedri (150 million euros), Fermín (110 million) and Pau Cubarsí (100 million).

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Jude Bellingham has been superb in recent months, and he tops the England list on 160 million euros.

Three of his team-mates break the 100 million barrier too: Elliot Anderson (120 million euros), Declan Rice (120 million) and Rogers (120 million).

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The goalkeeping battle is intriguing. Spain's three keepers, all nominated for the Yashin Trophy, are worth a combined 107 million euros: Joan García (45 million), David Raya (30 million) and Unai Simón (22 million).

England's trio, by contrast, fall short of 50 million euros: Trafford (35 million euros), Pickford (13 million) and Steele.

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Alongside Pau Cubarsí sit two defenders of serious promise, Dean Huijsen on 60 million euros and Quansah on 50 million.

The gulf between Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane (60 million euros) and Lamine Yamal (220 million) also catches the eye, though the reason is obvious here: the 14-year age gap between them.

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Yamal turned 19 on 13 July. Just 15 days later, Kane blew out 33 candles.

The roll call of talent runs on. There are full-backs such as Pedro Porro (45 million euros) and Cucurella (60 million), attacking midfielders such as Eze (60 million), Barrios (70 million) and Baena (45 million), and wingers such as Nico (40 million) and Gordon (80 million).

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All of them converge in one rare, distinctive footballing blend at the Metropolitano.