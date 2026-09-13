Why Mamelodi Sundowns signed Thabang Matuludi as Brazilians ramp up recruitment drive - 'We need to give answers'
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Managing a relentless schedule
Cardoso has opened up on the strategic thinking behind the acquisition of Thabang Matuludi, emphasising that the club's hectic calendar necessitates a massive squad.
With the Brazilians competing on multiple fronts, the Portuguese tactician believes that rotating the starting line-up is the only way to maintain performance levels throughout the season.
Cardoso pointed out that the physical toll on his players is significantly higher than that of their domestic rivals who do not have continental commitments.
Addressing the right-back dilemma
While the signings of Matuludi and Deano van Rooyen may seem excessive to some, Cardoso insists the moves are a calculated response to the demands of modern football at Africa's highest level.
With Sundowns facing a packed schedule across multiple competitions, the coach believes strengthening the squad is necessary to meet the demands placed on his players.
"Players that come to help the team, a team that plays so much, obviously needs a deep squad so that we can come to contests like the one we played today, change players and play in three days," Cardoso told the media.
"We have played three matches every day, so we have to change six, seven, eight players so that we can still have some freshness.
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'We need to give answers'
"Obviously, not all the teams, but the biggest ones are in conditions that are similar, the ones competing internationally, of course.
"But the other ones we play against are not; for example, Chippa was resting all week, and we came here to play.
"So, if we could not bring freshness on the pitch, and on the pitch with these conditions the level of fatigue increases a lot, and we cannot survive.
"So, we need to give answers to the conditions that we compete in," concluded Cardoso.
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Chasing silverware on all fronts
Sundowns' ambition to dominate both South African and African football requires a squad capable of handling the travel and intensity of the CAF Champions League.
By integrating Matuludi now, the technical team hopes to bed him into the system before the pressure reaches its peak.
With the Betway Premiership title race heating up and several knockout trophies up for grabs, the depth provided by Matuludi could prove to be the difference-maker.
Cardoso knows that the margin for error is slim at a club with the expectations of Sundowns.
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