Why Mamelodi Sundowns signed Thabang Matuludi as Brazilians ramp up recruitment drive - 'We need to give answers'

Cardoso has opened up on the strategic thinking behind the acquisition of Thabang Matuludi, emphasising that the club's hectic calendar necessitates a massive squad.

With the Brazilians competing on multiple fronts, the Portuguese tactician believes that rotating the starting line-up is the only way to maintain performance levels throughout the season.

Cardoso pointed out that the physical toll on his players is significantly higher than that of their domestic rivals who do not have continental commitments.



