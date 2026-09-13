Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thabang Matuludi Mamelodi Sundowns
Sinolwetu Tompela

Why Mamelodi Sundowns signed Thabang Matuludi as Brazilians ramp up recruitment drive - 'We need to give answers'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
M. Cardoso
T. Matuludi
D. van Rooyen

Masandawana head coach Miguel Cardoso has explained the thinking behind the club’s decision to bring in the former Polokwane City defender. The move comes as the Tshwane giants look to bolster their defensive options while navigating a demanding schedule across domestic and international competitions.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Managing a relentless schedule

    Cardoso has opened up on the strategic thinking behind the acquisition of Thabang Matuludi, emphasising that the club's hectic calendar necessitates a massive squad.

    With the Brazilians competing on multiple fronts, the Portuguese tactician believes that rotating the starting line-up is the only way to maintain performance levels throughout the season.

    Cardoso pointed out that the physical toll on his players is significantly higher than that of their domestic rivals who do not have continental commitments.


    • Advertisement
  • Deano van Rooyen Mamelodi Sundowns

    Addressing the right-back dilemma

    While the signings of Matuludi and Deano van Rooyen may seem excessive to some, Cardoso insists the moves are a calculated response to the demands of modern football at Africa's highest level.

    With Sundowns facing a packed schedule across multiple competitions, the coach believes strengthening the squad is necessary to meet the demands placed on his players.

    "Players that come to help the team, a team that plays so much, obviously needs a deep squad so that we can come to contests like the one we played today, change players and play in three days," Cardoso told the media.

    "We have played three matches every day, so we have to change six, seven, eight players so that we can still have some freshness.


  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    'We need to give answers'

    "Obviously, not all the teams, but the biggest ones are in conditions that are similar, the ones competing internationally, of course.

    "But the other ones we play against are not; for example, Chippa was resting all week, and we came here to play.

    "So, if we could not bring freshness on the pitch, and on the pitch with these conditions the level of fatigue increases a lot, and we cannot survive.

    "So, we need to give answers to the conditions that we compete in," concluded Cardoso.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Thabang Matuludi Polokwane CityBackpagepix

    Chasing silverware on all fronts

    Sundowns' ambition to dominate both South African and African football requires a squad capable of handling the travel and intensity of the CAF Champions League.

    By integrating Matuludi now, the technical team hopes to bed him into the system before the pressure reaches its peak.

    With the Betway Premiership title race heating up and several knockout trophies up for grabs, the depth provided by Matuludi could prove to be the difference-maker.

    Cardoso knows that the margin for error is slim at a club with the expectations of Sundowns.