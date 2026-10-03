Why Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is a cut above the rest - 'He simply wants to move into space'

Relebohile Mofokeng has continued to make his mark in the Bafana Bafana setup, with his ability on the ball making him a player to watch. Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bennet Mnguni believes the young attacker's intelligence in possession sets him apart from many domestic peers.

The 21-year-old has become a Bafana option in the final third, using his agility and close control to take on defenders. Mnguni believes Mofokeng has developed a clever approach to his game, particularly when it comes to avoiding unnecessary physical battles.

By relying on his technique and movement, the ex-Buccaneers man can remain effective without constantly putting himself into difficult challenges.

"The boy is short and small in stature. To compensate, he makes sure he is always first to the ball and releases it before you can touch him. If you do touch him, it is a foul," Mnguni told KickOff.



