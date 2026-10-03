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Why Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is a cut above the rest - 'He simply wants to move into space'
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The secret to Mofokeng' success
Relebohile Mofokeng has continued to make his mark in the Bafana Bafana setup, with his ability on the ball making him a player to watch. Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Bennet Mnguni believes the young attacker's intelligence in possession sets him apart from many domestic peers.
The 21-year-old has become a Bafana option in the final third, using his agility and close control to take on defenders. Mnguni believes Mofokeng has developed a clever approach to his game, particularly when it comes to avoiding unnecessary physical battles.
By relying on his technique and movement, the ex-Buccaneers man can remain effective without constantly putting himself into difficult challenges.
"The boy is short and small in stature. To compensate, he makes sure he is always first to the ball and releases it before you can touch him. If you do touch him, it is a foul," Mnguni told KickOff.
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Mastering the art of space
One of the most striking aspects of Mofokeng's game is his ability to maintain a distance between himself and his markers. Unlike many traditional South African dribblers who look to engage defenders in close quarters for show, the Bafana star prioritises efficiency and progression.
This maturity has allowed him to transition seamlessly from club football to the international stage under the watchful eye of the national team coaching staff.
Mnguni notes that Mofokeng’s primary objective is always to find green grass rather than simply beating a man for the sake of it.
"The reason he rarely ends up on the floor is because he avoids contact. He simply wants to move into space. When he dribbles past you, he makes sure you are still five metres away," he explained.
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Longevity through smart play
In a game where flair players often face heavy challenges, Mofokeng’s ability to avoid unnecessary showmanship could be the key to a long and successful career.
"He is not the type to come up to you and say, ‘Hey, Buda, today I am going to dribble past you!’ Once he gets past you, he looks for space to play the ball," Mnguni added.
This selfless approach has helped the national team maintain its attacking momentum, as the ball rarely gets stuck at Mofokeng's feet for longer than is necessary to create a goal-scoring opportunity.
'Your career will be very short'
The veteran defender believes that this style represents the pinnacle of wide play.
"That is how dribbling should be done in football. If you try to be clever and dribble through defenders, you will get injured. Your career will be very short," Mnguni concluded.
As Mofokeng continues to grow into his role as a regular starter for the national team, his disciplined yet devastating approach to dribbling looks set to remain his most potent weapon in the years to come.
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