Relebohile Mofokeng and Mpho Padime – the football bromance we never knew we needed!

More often than not, a young footballer’s idol is a player who has already retired or is approaching the twilight of his career. And there is nothing wrong with that. Every generation of footballers is meant to inspire the next.

But Relebohile Mofokeng and Mpho Padime are showing us that inspiration doesn’t always have to come from someone much older.

The admiration that 19-year-old Padime has for his 21-year-old former Orlando Pirates teammate has honestly got us all in our feelings.

The sensational teenager, who is making a name for himself in the Orlando Pirates first team, has made it clear who his role model is, and it is none other than Mofokeng, whose No. 38 jersey he inherited following the former Buccaneers star’s move to Belgium.

The relationship between the two young footballers goes beyond their time together at Pirates, with both players having nothing but good things to say about each other.

Mofokeng recently revealed details of a private conversation he shared with Padime after the youngster decided to take over his former shirt number.

Padime, who is regarded as one of the most promising talents emerging from the Buccaneers’ youth system, sought Mofokeng’s blessing before officially taking over the No. 38 jersey.

Mofokeng admitted that he was surprised by the youngster’s reverence for the number, particularly after Padime suggested that it was special enough to have been retired following his departure for the Belgian Pro League.

“He called me that day and told me he’s going to wear number 38. Then I asked him what’s the big deal with number 38, and he said he felt they should have retired it.”

That says a lot about the impression Mofokeng has already made.

The No. 38 became synonymous with Mofokeng during his meteoric rise at Orlando Pirates, and for Padime to feel that the number deserved to be retired shows just how highly he regards his predecessor.

But perhaps the sweetest part of this story is the way Padime speaks about his relationship with Mofokeng.

He has described him as a “big brother”, and it is clear that their relationship goes beyond football.

It is a beautiful reminder that you are never too young to be someone’s role model.

Mofokeng is already an inspiration to young footballers and children across South Africa. But seeing him inspire a player just three years younger by birth year, who is also trying to make his own mark in professional football, makes this story even more special.

Football can be fiercely competitive, but stories like this remind us of the beautiful side of the game, one where players can inspire, support and lift each other up.

Mofokeng and Padime may be three years apart by birth year, but their relationship shows that you don’t have to be generations apart to be a role model.

More of this football bromance, please!



