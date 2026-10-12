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Where Orlando Pirates went wrong against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final - 'They could have done better...'
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Analysing the tactical breakdown
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the MTN8 final, with Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners getting on the scoresheet. Former Buccaneers midfielder Mpho Makola believes the pressure of a cup final played a role in the outcome.
"Finals are different to league matches. Finals come with pressure and all that, and in finals there needs to be one winner at the end of the day. I think it was a good final, honestly speaking. I thought it was a good final," Makola told KickOff.
"Both teams tried to fight and tried to get back, but it was not Pirates' day. Because even when Pirates were attacking in the second half, Sundowns still had a couple of chances, especially on the counter, where they could have punished Pirates.
"It could have been three or two earlier, but they did not take their chances. And so did Pirates. I think both goalkeepers did well. But like I said, there had to be a winner, and on that day, Sundowns were just strong enough or lucky enough to convert their chances."
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'They were not so sloppy'
One of the most striking aspects of the defeat was the uncharacteristic lack of organization at the back for the Buccaneers.
Makola was quick to highlight this shift in reliability, suggesting that the backline failed to meet its usual standards.
"Look, they created chances, and defensively they were not so sloppy, but they could have done better defensively.
"Knowing Pirates from the past seasons to have kept clean sheets, defensively they've been solid, and that's how they won matches, the league and cups," the former star explained.
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Inconsistency and the clinical edge
The lack of cohesion was not just a defensive issue, as Makola pointed out that the team struggled to find a balance between their offensive ambitions and their tracking back.
He suggested that the number of opportunities conceded indicated a deeper problem with the team's structural integrity. The inability to stop Sundowns from carving out high-quality chances was a recurring theme throughout the ninety minutes.
"And if you concede two goals and there are so many chances created against you in a match, it just clearly shows that maybe there was a bit of inconsistency somewhere at the back. Just that. Defensively, they were not so solid, and I think they can improve up front as well in terms of converting the chances," Makola remarked.
'The team is doing well'
While the pain of losing a major final is difficult for any supporter to swallow, Makola urged the Ghost not to lose faith in the current project.
"But look, the season has just started; people must not, especially Pirates supporters, feel like the team is not doing well. The team is doing well, doing better than a lot of teams; they are headed in the right direction," Makola concluded.
With the season still in its infancy, the Buccaneers have plenty of time to rectify their defensive shortcomings and prove that this final defeat was merely a stumble on their path.
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