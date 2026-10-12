Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Where Orlando Pirates went wrong against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final - 'They could have done better...'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
T. Makola
T. Mokoena
I. Rayners

Former Buccaneers star Mpho Makola has delivered a blunt assessment of the club's performance following their disappointing Wafa Wafa defeat. The Soweto giants were unable to defend the silverware as the Pretoria-based outfit proved too strong in a high-stakes encounter in Durban.

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Analysing the tactical breakdown

    Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the MTN8 final, with Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners getting on the scoresheet. Former Buccaneers midfielder Mpho Makola believes the pressure of a cup final played a role in the outcome.

    "Finals are different to league matches. Finals come with pressure and all that, and in finals there needs to be one winner at the end of the day. I think it was a good final, honestly speaking. I thought it was a good final," Makola told KickOff.

    "Both teams tried to fight and tried to get back, but it was not Pirates' day. Because even when Pirates were attacking in the second half, Sundowns still had a couple of chances, especially on the counter, where they could have punished Pirates.

    "It could have been three or two earlier, but they did not take their chances. And so did Pirates. I think both goalkeepers did well. But like I said, there had to be a winner, and on that day, Sundowns were just strong enough or lucky enough to convert their chances."


  • Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    'They were not so sloppy'

    One of the most striking aspects of the defeat was the uncharacteristic lack of organization at the back for the Buccaneers.

    Makola was quick to highlight this shift in reliability, suggesting that the backline failed to meet its usual standards.

    "Look, they created chances, and defensively they were not so sloppy, but they could have done better defensively.

    "Knowing Pirates from the past seasons to have kept clean sheets, defensively they've been solid, and that's how they won matches, the league and cups," the former star explained.


  • Mpho Makola, Cape Town City, December 2021Backpagepix

    Inconsistency and the clinical edge

    The lack of cohesion was not just a defensive issue, as Makola pointed out that the team struggled to find a balance between their offensive ambitions and their tracking back.

    He suggested that the number of opportunities conceded indicated a deeper problem with the team's structural integrity. The inability to stop Sundowns from carving out high-quality chances was a recurring theme throughout the ninety minutes.

    "And if you concede two goals and there are so many chances created against you in a match, it just clearly shows that maybe there was a bit of inconsistency somewhere at the back. Just that. Defensively, they were not so solid, and I think they can improve up front as well in terms of converting the chances," Makola remarked.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • 'The team is doing well'

    While the pain of losing a major final is difficult for any supporter to swallow, Makola urged the Ghost not to lose faith in the current project.

    "But look, the season has just started; people must not, especially Pirates supporters, feel like the team is not doing well. The team is doing well, doing better than a lot of teams; they are headed in the right direction," Makola concluded.

    With the season still in its infancy, the Buccaneers have plenty of time to rectify their defensive shortcomings and prove that this final defeat was merely a stumble on their path.