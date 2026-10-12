Where Orlando Pirates went wrong against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final - 'They could have done better...'

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 2-0 in the MTN8 final, with Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners getting on the scoresheet. Former Buccaneers midfielder Mpho Makola believes the pressure of a cup final played a role in the outcome.

"Finals are different to league matches. Finals come with pressure and all that, and in finals there needs to be one winner at the end of the day. I think it was a good final, honestly speaking. I thought it was a good final," Makola told KickOff.

"Both teams tried to fight and tried to get back, but it was not Pirates' day. Because even when Pirates were attacking in the second half, Sundowns still had a couple of chances, especially on the counter, where they could have punished Pirates.

"It could have been three or two earlier, but they did not take their chances. And so did Pirates. I think both goalkeepers did well. But like I said, there had to be a winner, and on that day, Sundowns were just strong enough or lucky enough to convert their chances."



