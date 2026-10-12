Officials slammed after Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates in MTN8 final drama - 'Referees sometimes ruin a game'

The 2026 MTN8 final was billed as a clash of titans between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, yet much of the post-match discourse has shifted away from the tactical battle and onto the man in the middle.

Goals from Teboho Mokoena and a late Iqraam Rayners penalty were enough to ensure the trophy headed to Chloorkop, ending the Buccaneers' recent era of dominance in the Wafa Wafa competition.

Junior Khanye was left unimpressed by the officiating standards on display during the high-stakes encounter.

"Referees sometimes ruin a game because, for me, I don’t think both penalties were actual penalties," he said on iDiski TV.



