Unpaid Bafana Bafana World Cup bonuses an 'embarrassment' says SAFA presidential challenger Sandile Zungu - 'They will consider themselves fired'

The race for the SAFA presidency has taken yet another dramatic turn as challenger Sandile Zungu issued a stern ultimatum regarding the unpaid FIFA World Cup bonuses owed to Bafana Bafana players and technical staff.

Speaking at a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, the AmaZulu owner made it clear that if he is elected this Saturday, those responsible for the financial delay will face immediate dismissal.

"I am throwing the gauntlet to the SAFA executives right now, to say if that money is not in the bank accounts of the Bafana Bafana players and in the bank accounts of the technical team of Bafana Bafana by close of business on Thursday…when I walk into that office, those who are culpable for that injustice will account. Let me repeat. That money that belongs to Bafana Bafana players and the technical team must be in the accounts of the deserving people by close of business on Thursday, the 10th," he declared.

"If it’s not, those who are complicit in that injustice will account when I move into that office as president of SAFA. They will consider themselves fired,” he stated.



