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Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu, January 2026AmaZulu
Steve Blues

Unpaid Bafana Bafana World Cup bonuses an 'embarrassment' says SAFA presidential challenger Sandile Zungu - 'They will consider themselves fired'

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Sandile Zungu has sensationally threatened to fire any South African Football Association officials responsible for the delay in paying Bafana Bafana their World Cup bonuses. The presidential challenger, who is looking to unseat Danny Jordaan, described the ongoing situation as a total embarrassment for the nation's football governing body.

  • Sandile Zungu Backpagepix

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    The race for the SAFA presidency has taken yet another dramatic turn as challenger Sandile Zungu issued a stern ultimatum regarding the unpaid FIFA World Cup bonuses owed to Bafana Bafana players and technical staff.

    Speaking at a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, the AmaZulu owner made it clear that if he is elected this Saturday, those responsible for the financial delay will face immediate dismissal.

    "I am throwing the gauntlet to the SAFA executives right now, to say if that money is not in the bank accounts of the Bafana Bafana players and in the bank accounts of the technical team of Bafana Bafana by close of business on Thursday…when I walk into that office, those who are culpable for that injustice will account. Let me repeat. That money that belongs to Bafana Bafana players and the technical team must be in the accounts of the deserving people by close of business on Thursday, the 10th," he declared.

    "If it’s not, those who are complicit in that injustice will account when I move into that office as president of SAFA. They will consider themselves fired,” he stated.


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    Bonuses due

    The controversy stems from reports that the South African national team has yet to receive incentives following their successful run to the last 32 of the World Cup.

    It is understood that FIFA has already transferred the participation and performance funds to SAFA, which total approximately $12 million (R218 million).

    This significant sum includes the prize money for participating in the group stages and advancing to the first knockout round, though it excludes the $2.5 million (R41 million) preparation grant received from the world football governing body.

    The delay has caused significant friction, especially given that the funds have reportedly been in the association's possession for a month.

    Zungu questioned the logic behind withholding money that has already been earned by the athletes and staff.

    "These are people who kept us awake at night because they were carrying our flag," he declared.

    "It’s public knowledge that they were going to receive incentives if they progressed to certain stages. It’s public knowledge, it’s not a secret.

    "People contracted to that and why a month after money was received are they now begging for what rightfully belongs to them," he said.


  • South Africa 2026Getty Images

    Embarrassment

    The presidential hopeful did not hold back in his criticism of how the national team is being treated by the current administration.

    He contrasted the situation at SAFA with his own management style at AmaZulu, where he prides himself on professional financial conduct.

    "Why are we treating our athletes with such utter disrespect. In my opinion, it’s very embarrassing," he said.

    The sense of "embarrassment" highlighted by Zungu reflects a growing frustration within the South African football community regarding administrative efficiency.

    By framing the issue as a matter of respect for those "carrying the flag," Zungu is positioning himself as a candidate who prioritizes player welfare and corporate governance.


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    Election this weekend

    With the elective congress scheduled for this Saturday, the timing of Zungu’s intervention is calculated to put maximum pressure on the incumbent leadership. The threat of mass dismissals for those "complicit in that injustice" serves as a warning shot to the SAFA headquarters.

    As the football world watches the internal politics of South African football unfold, the primary concern remains the resolution of the debt owed to the squad.

    The players, who achieved a historic milestone by reaching the last 32, find themselves in the middle of a political tug-of-war and where regional members of SAFA who support the presidential challenger are finding themselves side lined.

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