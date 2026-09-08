SAFA accused of committing electoral fraud by presidential candidate Sandile Zungu - 'We are seething with anger'

Sandile Zungu has escalated the tension surrounding the South African Football Association (SAFA) elective congress by accusing the current leadership of engaging in unethical practices to influence the vote.

The businessman, who is currently the president of AmaZulu, expressed his outrage at what he describes as a calculated effort to silence dissenting voices within the federation's regions.

"We are obviously putting out a very brave face," he told the media.

"We are seething with anger in terms of what is being done to regions. Our legends here have been disqualified in the forthcoming elections and we believe unjustly. We believe some regions who are clearly forcefully pushing for change, there was an attempt to change leadership, which did not succeed," he said.

"As punishment for them, they are being disqualified for participating in the forthcoming elections," he claimed.



