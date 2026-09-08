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SAFA accused of committing electoral fraud by presidential candidate Sandile Zungu - 'We are seething with anger'

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The South African Football Association presidential challenger has launched a scathing attack on the governing body's leadership, alleging widespread electoral fraud and systematic attempts to destabilise regions. Speaking ahead of the upcoming elective congress, the businessman claimed that illegitimate tactics are being used to ensure incumbent Danny Jordaan retains his position.

  • Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu, January 2026AmaZulu

    We are seething with anger

    Sandile Zungu has escalated the tension surrounding the South African Football Association (SAFA) elective congress by accusing the current leadership of engaging in unethical practices to influence the vote.

    The businessman, who is currently the president of AmaZulu, expressed his outrage at what he describes as a calculated effort to silence dissenting voices within the federation's regions.

    "We are obviously putting out a very brave face," he told the media.

    "We are seething with anger in terms of what is being done to regions. Our legends here have been disqualified in the forthcoming elections and we believe unjustly. We believe some regions who are clearly forcefully pushing for change, there was an attempt to change leadership, which did not succeed," he said.

    "As punishment for them, they are being disqualified for participating in the forthcoming elections," he claimed.


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  • Danny Jordaan and SAFA NEC membersBackpagepix

    Legal action

    The presidential hopeful revealed that his team is currently exploring legal avenues to challenge the disqualification of certain candidates and regions.

    Zungu argues that the current administration is weaponising the SAFA constitution to maintain power, rather than adhering to democratic principles.

    "As I am talking, there are consultations with legal people to see how to take that matter forward. Trust me, we take this very seriously. Notwithstanding, we will win these elections," Zungu explained.

    He continued to elaborate on the severity of the situation: "There is an attempt at destabilising regions, but it will not sit. There is an attempt at committing electoral fraud. It will not succeed."


  • Ayanda Dlamini, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu FC, October 2020AmaZulu FC

    Zungu confident

    Despite reports suggesting that Jordaan remains the favourite among the voting delegates, Zungu remains adamant that his campaign has gained sufficient traction to cause an upset.

    His platform focuses heavily on transparency, financial discipline, and the revitalization of school football.

    "We will win these elections. We have done a lot of work above ground and we've done a lot of work underground and we are aware that promises of money are happening thick and fast," Zungu stated, highlighting his awareness of alleged bribery within the system.

    The businessman believes his corporate background provides the necessary skill set to repair the association's reputation.


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  • Gayton McKenzie, Sports MinisterBackpage

    The upcoming congress is not just a local affair, as major international bodies such as FIFA and CAF have been invited to observe the proceedings.

    The presence of high-profile figures, including Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie, underscores the national importance of this leadership battle.

    For Zungu, the mission is about more than just a title; it is about ending a 13-year reign that he believes has failed to deliver progress for South African football.

    While the incumbent Jordaan has significant support within many of the 52 regions, the allegations of electoral fraud and the expulsion of legitimate candidates have cast a shadow over the legitimacy of the process.


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