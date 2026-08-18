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Thapelo Maseko FC Copenhagen
Sinolwetu Tompela

Thapelo Maseko tasked with proving South Africans can thrive in Europe after FC Copenhagen move - 'Our boys can compete at that level'

T. Maseko
South Africa
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S. Zuma

Bafana Bafana legend has thrown his weight behind the winger after the starlet completed his blockbuster move to Danish heavyweights. The 22-year-old was officially unveiled on Tuesday, finally drawing a line under the relentless speculation surrounding his future at Mamelodi Sundowns.

  • Following in the footsteps of a legend

    Thapelo Maseko has secured a dream move to FC Copenhagen after making the switch from Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The former Brazilians winger endured a difficult spell in Pretoria, with several European approaches reportedly turned down before the move eventually materialised.

    Sibusiso Zuma, who previously enjoyed a spell with the Danish giants, has offered the 22-year-old valuable advice on how to adapt and make the most of his new opportunity.



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  • Thapelo Maseko FC Copenhagen

    Advice for the new arrival

    Speaking to FARPost about the transition, Zuma emphasised the importance of mental fortitude.

    "Be yourself is the motto. This is a massive step in his career, and the most important thing now is for him to stay true to who he is, both on and off the pitch," Zuma said.

    "He must keep his character, keep his head, and trust his own thoughts.

    The veteran attacker believes the technical demands of the Danish league will refine Maseko's raw abilities.

    "This move to Denmark is going to teach him so much. I had a good experience at the club and in Denmark myself, and I know what it can do for a player.

    "I truly believe in Thapelo Maseko’s talent. He has qualities that we need in Bafana Bafana: pace, bravery, and that desire to take players on."


  • Thapelo Maseko, Bafana Bafana vs PanamaBackpage

    Opening doors for South African talent

    Beyond individual success, Zuma views this transfer as a vital bridge for future South African exports.

    "Hopefully he also opens the door for more South African players," he added.

    "The Danish league is very competitive; it’s well structured, and if he does well there, it will show other clubs that our boys can compete at that level.

    The legendary forward insists that Maseko’s development abroad will eventually pay dividends for the South African national team.

    Zuma expressed his delight at the progression, noting: "I’m genuinely happy for him as a player.

    "This is exactly the kind of progress we want to see for our young players. To test themselves abroad, to grow, and to come back better for the national team."


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  • Building confidence from day one

    Starting life in a new country can be daunting, but Zuma recalls the warm reception he received in Copenhagen as a catalyst for his success.

    He is pleased to see Maseko receiving similar treatment in the early stages of his Danish career.

    "When I arrived in Copenhagen, I got a massive reception. I was in the newspapers even before I landed.

    "That kind of welcome does a lot for you. So I’m glad the same is happening for him now.

    "That early support is important because it helps boost his confidence as a player from day one," Zuma concluded.



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