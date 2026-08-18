Thapelo Maseko tasked with proving South Africans can thrive in Europe after FC Copenhagen move - 'Our boys can compete at that level'

Speaking to FARPost about the transition, Zuma emphasised the importance of mental fortitude.

"Be yourself is the motto. This is a massive step in his career, and the most important thing now is for him to stay true to who he is, both on and off the pitch," Zuma said.

"He must keep his character, keep his head, and trust his own thoughts.

The veteran attacker believes the technical demands of the Danish league will refine Maseko's raw abilities.

"This move to Denmark is going to teach him so much. I had a good experience at the club and in Denmark myself, and I know what it can do for a player.

"I truly believe in Thapelo Maseko’s talent. He has qualities that we need in Bafana Bafana: pace, bravery, and that desire to take players on."



