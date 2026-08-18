Thapelo Maseko reacts after switch to Danish giants FC Copenhagen - 'I expect a lot of Champions League nights again'

Thapelo Maseko has described his move to FC Copenhagen as "massive" after penning a four-year deal with the Danish outfit.

The transfer marks the end of a saga that has run through the window after the winger told Mamelodi Sundowns he wanted to move on, but the club stayed firm on their evaluation, rebuffing several offers that didn't reach that value.

But now, finally, in a deal reported to be worth approximately R28 million the winger got his move to Europe signed and sealed.

Maseko expressed his excitement about joining one of Scandinavia's most prestigious clubs, during an interview with his new club.

"It's a huge step in my career. The Superliga is one of the best leagues in the world, and Copenhagen competes in the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Conference League.

"It's massive for me as a player to see where I can go further," he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.



