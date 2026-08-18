Thapelo Maseko reacts after switch to Danish giants FC Copenhagen - 'I expect a lot of Champions League nights again'
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A massive step for the Bafana star
Thapelo Maseko has described his move to FC Copenhagen as "massive" after penning a four-year deal with the Danish outfit.
The transfer marks the end of a saga that has run through the window after the winger told Mamelodi Sundowns he wanted to move on, but the club stayed firm on their evaluation, rebuffing several offers that didn't reach that value.
But now, finally, in a deal reported to be worth approximately R28 million the winger got his move to Europe signed and sealed.
Maseko expressed his excitement about joining one of Scandinavia's most prestigious clubs, during an interview with his new club.
"It's a huge step in my career. The Superliga is one of the best leagues in the world, and Copenhagen competes in the Champions League, the Europa League, and the Conference League.
"It's massive for me as a player to see where I can go further," he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Chasing European glory in Denmark
The winger is clearly motivated by the prospect of playing on the grandest stages in Europe, having followed the club's progress from afar.
Describing his impression of his new home, the 21-year-old highlighted the club's continental pedigree.
"It's a rich club. I've watched Copenhagen in South Africa, Champions League nights, the rich nights.
"It's incredible. It's a nice feeling. It's a great feeling."
The ambition to return to the elite level of the game is a driving force behind his move to the Parken Stadium.
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What Maseko brings to the Parken
FC Copenhagen head coach Bo Svensson has already voiced his approval of the new signing, highlighting the specific attributes that Maseko will add to the squad.
Svensson described the player as an "explosive, dynamic player with very special skills in the direct and challenging game," expressing excitement at the new recruitment.
Maseko himself is fully aware of the workload required to succeed in European football, promising to provide "a lot of running, a lot of dribbles, a lot of speed, 1v1s and a lot of smiles."
He understands that modern wingers must be complete players, contributing to all phases of play.
"I contribute as much as I can going forward and also defensively. It's important around Europe," he said.
Building on previous European experience
The winger cited his experience at Limassol in Cyprus, where he spent six months on loan, as a means to help him understand what he must bring to the team.
This previous taste of European conditions has given him a blueprint for success in Denmark.
"I played in Cyprus, and it's very important that players contribute in defending and scoring goals and assists per game.”
Maseko’s arrival in Denmark represents a growing trend of South African talent making the move to Europe at a young age.
By joining a club with a consistent record of qualifying for UEFA competitions, Maseko has positioned himself to follow in the footsteps of Bafana Bafana legends who thrived on the continent.
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