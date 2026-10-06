Spain just keep going, even when the night starts to turn against them. In Split, La Roja struggle, fall behind and produce a first half well below expectations, but in the end they once again find a way to turn it around. It finishes 2-1 against Croatia: a fourth straight Nations League win and a maximum haul of 12 points, just like Portugal.





Croatia make the better start, lifted after the crushing 7-0 defeat against England. The home side go ahead in the 17th minute: Unai Simón parries Stanišić's first effort, but can do nothing about Perisic's tap-in. Spain feel the blow and Croatia threaten again, while Yamal, who looked below par before being substituted, and Baena fail to find the right opening. At half-time it is 1-0 to Croatia.