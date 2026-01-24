+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Siphesihle Mkhize of Sekhukhune United and Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' trip to Polokwane for a Premier Soccer League date with Babina Noko at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. It is the Buccaneers' first match of 2026, and they would want to build on the momentum they left off last year, as they showed seriousness in their fight for the league title. They come up against a team that beat them in their first PSL match of the season in October 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Vusimuzi Mncube, Sekhukhune United, Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Stellenbosch vs Pirates 
    Date:24 January 2025
    Kick-off:15h30 SA Time
    Venue:Peter Mokaba Stadium
  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    How to watch Sekhukhune vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
  • Bradley Grobler, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Sekhukhune team news & squads

    New signings Lebogang Phiri and Lehlogonolo Mojela came on as substitutes in midweek against Stellenbosch, but coach Eric Tinkler might consider starting them.

    There are no suspended players in this Sekhukhune squad, but captain Linda Mntambo is still working his way to full fitness. 

    Sekhukhune possible XI: Leaner, Mogaila, Ndlovu, Cardoso, Letlapa, Monare, Phiri, Makgalwa, Mncube, Mojela, Grobler

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    Pirates are beginning life without Mbekezeli Mbokazi who has left for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.

    The centre-back had become an influential player at Pirates since March 2025 and his departure could make way for versatile Mpho Chabatsane to start.

    Central midfielder Masindi Nemtajela is not available for Saturday's match due to suspension. 

    The Buccaneers will also be without another central midfielder Sihle Nduli who is injured, while new signings Andre de Jong, Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami could make their debuts.

    Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, De Jong, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa

  • Sekhukhune United, August 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Hosts Sekhukhune resumed their season on a discouraging note by losing 1-0 to Stellenbosch at home in midweek.

    They have recorded victory just once in their last seven league matches and that has seen them slide down from position three to four.

    While Babina Noko were experiencing a setback, Pirates were also losing top spot when Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orbit College 2-0 on Monday.

    However, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to reclaim their lead should they beat Sekhukhune.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    August 9, 2025Pirates 1-0 SekhukhunePSL

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

