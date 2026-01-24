Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Pirates are beginning life without Mbekezeli Mbokazi who has left for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.

The centre-back had become an influential player at Pirates since March 2025 and his departure could make way for versatile Mpho Chabatsane to start.

Central midfielder Masindi Nemtajela is not available for Saturday's match due to suspension.

The Buccaneers will also be without another central midfielder Sihle Nduli who is injured, while new signings Andre de Jong, Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami could make their debuts.

Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, De Jong, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa