Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Sekhukhune United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game: Stellenbosch vs Pirates Date: 24 January 2025 Kick-off: 15h30 SA Time Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Sekhukhune vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
- Backpage
Sekhukhune team news & squads
New signings Lebogang Phiri and Lehlogonolo Mojela came on as substitutes in midweek against Stellenbosch, but coach Eric Tinkler might consider starting them.
There are no suspended players in this Sekhukhune squad, but captain Linda Mntambo is still working his way to full fitness.
Sekhukhune possible XI: Leaner, Mogaila, Ndlovu, Cardoso, Letlapa, Monare, Phiri, Makgalwa, Mncube, Mojela, Grobler
- Backpage
Pirates team news & squads
Pirates are beginning life without Mbekezeli Mbokazi who has left for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.
The centre-back had become an influential player at Pirates since March 2025 and his departure could make way for versatile Mpho Chabatsane to start.
Central midfielder Masindi Nemtajela is not available for Saturday's match due to suspension.
The Buccaneers will also be without another central midfielder Sihle Nduli who is injured, while new signings Andre de Jong, Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami could make their debuts.
Pirates' possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, De Jong, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Hosts Sekhukhune resumed their season on a discouraging note by losing 1-0 to Stellenbosch at home in midweek.
They have recorded victory just once in their last seven league matches and that has seen them slide down from position three to four.
While Babina Noko were experiencing a setback, Pirates were also losing top spot when Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orbit College 2-0 on Monday.
However, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to reclaim their lead should they beat Sekhukhune.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition August 9, 2025 Pirates 1-0 Sekhukhune PSL
- Backpage
Useful links